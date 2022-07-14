FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Janice Litvin Burnout Expert to Speak at Gulf Coast Symposium

(San Francisco, CA) Janice Litvin, San Francisco based burnout expert and author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, has been selected to present at Gulf Coast Symposium Annual Conference produced by HR Houston, taking place July 27th – 28th in Houston's NRG Conference Center.

Litvin's talk "The Future of Work: Banish Organizational Burnout," helps organizations and their management staff look at the culture of their organizations to understand how they might be contributing to employee burnout. This talk is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27th 18th at 2:30 pm CT.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. "Burnout is a two-way street, and it is incumbent upon organization leaders to prevent burnout by establishing a no-burnout culture and by helping managers fully engage and support their teams," said Litvin. Her Banish Burnout program does just that.

"Stress and depression numbers increased significantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The silver lining was the enhanced awareness of mental health as an organizational issue. Employers are beginning to realize the importance of addressing mental health issues which lead to bottom line savings by reducing absenteeism, enhancing productivity, and curtailing healthcare costs."

"As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice." Rick Hecht, Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert shares, "Stress is an inevitable, and necessary part of life, but it can be motivating or destructive. Janice Litvin combines her passion, experience, and expertise for health and wellbeing to deliver an easy-to-follow program to help manage stress, modify maladaptive thinking, and mitigate burnout. Her engaging grace and sense of humor activate audiences to make long lasting behavior change."

As the largest SHRM (Society of Human Resource Management) chapter in Texas, HR Houston is dedicated to connecting HR professionals to knowledge, relationships, and solutions. With two keynote speakers, 130 live sessions, and 150 service providers, this conference promises to provide immense value.

Registration is open to everyone. Visit https://www.HRHouston.org to learn more and register.

For more information about Janice Litvin and her burnout keynote speeches and workshops, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com or call (415) 518-2202.

