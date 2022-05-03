FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Janice S. Litvin 415.518.2202

Janice@JaniceLitvin.com

Janice Litvin Burnout Expert to Speak at ATD 22 Conference

(San Francisco, CA) Janice Litvin, San Francisco based burnout expert and author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, is invited to present at ATD 22 Annual Conference, taking place May 15th – 18th in Orlando's Orange County Convention Center.

Litvin's ATD 22 talk "Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success," which helps leaders and their teams change their reactions to stress from the inside out, is scheduled for Monday, May 18th at 1:00 pm ET in the West Building of the convention center.

She has also been invited to host a book signing on May 17th at 12:30 ET.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. "Burnout is a two-way street, and it is incumbent upon organization leaders to create a Banish Burnout culture, by helping managers fully engage and support their teams, as well as provide viable options for self-care," said Litvin. Her Banish Burnout program does just that.

"Stress and depression numbers increased significantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The silver lining was the enhanced awareness of mental health as an organizational issue. Employers are beginning to realize the importance of addressing mental health issues which lead to bottom line savings by reducing absenteeism, enhancing productivity, and curtailing healthcare costs."

"As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice." Rick Hecht, Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert shares, "Stress is an inevitable, and necessary part of life, but it can be motivating or destructive. Janice Litvin combines her passion, experience, and expertise for health and wellbeing to deliver an easy-to-follow program to help manage stress, modify maladaptive thinking, and mitigate burnout. Her engaging grace and sense of humor activate audiences to make long lasting behavior change."

As the largest talent development association in the U.S., ATD is made up of professionals who help others achieve their full potential by improving their knowledge, skills, and abilities in the workplace. With three keynote speakers and 300 live sessions, this conference promises to provide immense value.

Registration is open to everyone. Visit https://atdconference.td.org/registration to learn more and register.

For more information about Janice Litvin and her burnout keynote speeches and workshops, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com or call (415) 518-2202.

# # #