Janice Litvin, Burnout Expert to Present at

Colorado State Society for Human Resource Management Annual Conference

(San Francisco, CA) Janice Litvin, CEO and Founder of Banish Burnout Academy has accepted a speaking engagement at the Colorado SHRM State Conference taking place in Keystone, CO on September 18th – 20th.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. While employees can care for their work-life balance, "burnout is more about the workplace," according to foremost expert on burnout, Christina Maslach, social psychologist and professor emerita of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Litvin's programs incorporate both sides of the coin. Banishing burnout starts at the top with the leaders who chart the course of the organization, and the middle managers, who carry out the mission.

Litvin's popular Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success helps teams change their reactions to stress from the inside out. The result: enhanced engagement, retention, and a healthier bottom line. Her program will take place on September 20th 11 am.

As a resilience expert and burnout thought leader, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Patricia Fripp, Executive Presentation Skills Expert shares, "Janice Litvin is a dynamic and engaging speaker. Her passion for wellness and burnout prevention and her deep knowledge of the subjects makes her a good choice. When we hired her to keynote our meeting, the entire audience was up dancing, including a 94-year-old member."

As Colorado SHRM celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024, they are proud of the statewide community of HR and small business professionals that they have engaged by sharing best practices, education, advocacy and workplace trends to serve and advance the HR profession.

Colorado SHRM engages HR chapters, professionals, and students on best practices, education, advocacy, and workplace trends to serve and advance our profession. Our vision is to elevate the workplace in Colorado by driving HR excellence.

To learn more about the Colorado SHRM Annual Conference visit https://co.shrm.org/coshrm-state-conference

For more information about Janice Litvin and her burnout keynotes and coaching programs, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com.

