Janice Litvin, Burnout Expert to Keynote NDASA 2025 Conference

Janice Litvin, Burnout Expert to Keynote

National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association's Conference

(San Francisco, CA, March 24, 2025) Banish Burnout Academy today announced that Janice Litvin, CEO and Founder, has been selected to keynote the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association's Annual Conference and Trade Show, taking place in Jacksonville, Florida on April 1st — 4th.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. While employees can care for their work-life balance, "burnout is more about the workplace," according to foremost expert on burnout, Christina Maslach, social psychologist and professor emerita of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Litvin's programs incorporate both sides of the coin. Banishing burnout starts at the top with the leaders who chart the course of the organization, and the middle managers, who carry out the mission. On the other hand, individual burnout can be prevented by monitoring one's own reactions to stressors.

Litvin's popular Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success addresses this challenge of individual stress management, from the inside out. The result: enhanced engagement, retention, and a healthier bottom line. Her program will take place on Thursday April 3rd at 9:30 am.

As a resilience expert and burnout thought leader, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Patricia Fripp, Executive Presentation Skills Expert shares, "Janice Litvin is a dynamic and engaging speaker. Her passion for wellness and burnout prevention and her deep knowledge of the subject make her an excellent choice. When we hired her to keynote our meeting, the entire audience was up dancing, including our 94-year-old member."

As the NDASA's Conference and Trade Show is the largest, most exciting event of the year for the drug and alcohol testing industry, the theme of "Set Your Course to Success" will be highlighted. Litvin's program Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success certainly highlights this theme.

NDASA's mission is to support excellence in the drug and alcohol testing industry and promote safe and drug-free workplaces.

To learn more about the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association's Conference and Trade Show visit https://web.cvent.com/event/0fbecdcd-0c00-49c4-ae3f-d53caa1849f3/summary.

For more information about Janice Litvin and her Banish Burnout Academy speaking and coaching programs, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com.

