Janice Litvin, Burnout Expert to Keynote

California Association of Sanitation Agencies Annual Conference

July 26, 2024

(San Francisco, CA) Janice Litvin, CEO and Founder of Banish Burnout Academy announced that she has accepted a keynote speaking engagement at the California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA) Annual Conference taking place in Monterey, CA on July 31st.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. While employees can care for their work-life balance, "burnout is more about the workplace," according to foremost expert on burnout, Christina Maslach, social psychologist and professor emerita of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Litvin's programs incorporate both sides of the coin. Banishing burnout starts at the top with the leaders who chart the course of the organization, and the middle managers, who carry out the mission.

Litvin's popular Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success helps teams change their reactions to stress from the inside out. The result: enhanced engagement, retention, and a healthier bottom line.

CASA represents more than 125 local public agencies engaged in the collection, treatment and recycling of wastewater and biosolids to protect public health and the environment. Our mission is to provide trusted information and advocacy on behalf of California clean water agencies, and to be a leader in sustainability and utilization of renewable resources.

CASA's 69th Annual Conference will focus on giving our agencies the tools for success and working together to achieve shared goals.

As a resilience expert and burnout thought leader, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Patricia Fripp, Executive Presentation Skills Expert shares, "Janice Litvin is a dynamic and engaging speaker. Her passion for wellness and burnout prevention and her deep knowledge of the subjects makes her a good choice. When we hired her to keynote our meeting, the entire audience was up dancing, including a 94-year-old member."

To learn more about the CASA Annual Conference visit https://casaevents.memberclicks.net/annual-conference

For more information about Janice Litvin and her burnout keynotes and coaching programs, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com.

