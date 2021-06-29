Jacquie Abram’s Book, ‘Hush Money,’ Selected by ‘Unity & Equality Alliance’, Located in Canada, as Their Next Book to Read

Colorado, USA—Hush Money: How One Woman Proved Systemic Racism in her Workplace and Kept Her Job, by Jacquie Abram, has been selected by the Unity and Equality Alliance, located in Canada, as their next book to read. While the organization seeks to help people of color with issues locally, in Brockville, Ontario, they also see the big picture by pushing their messages far and wide. Abram's fictional story, inspired by true events, lays bare the struggles against racism many Black and Brown people experience in the U.S. and across the globe.

"It's IMPORTANT that people see and feel how others walk through this world. For anyone in leadership, you should read this [Hush Money]. Use it as a tool to see things happening before it starts into something." —Cindy Hasselman, Founder/Chair of Unity and Equality Alliance, 5-Stars

Ranked #1 on Goodreads Listopia for Eye-Opening African American Women's Fiction, Hush Money has also garnered a number of glowing reviews. One Amazon review, by Margaret S., noted that she "was thoroughly impressed with the writing of this book. The details are so precise, it reads like a true story. The strength and determination of Ebony's character is truly inspirational." B. Miller had an interesting take, "Once I started reading this book, I couldn't put it down. It's a story not weighed down by frilly language, that comes from what feels like a very real first-person point of view."

Abram also found her book on FindThisBest.com's top-ten of their Best African American Christian Fiction Books List, which is based on a satisfaction survey with over 1,000 respondents. The audiobook, narrated by Peg Barcelo, is about five-hours long and portrays that edge-of-the-seat-tension of the book extremely well. Getting across the primary message, that racism pervades large swaths of society, is the overall goal of Abram and her co-authors, daughters Deborah & Delilah Harris.

Hush Money tells a compelling and cautionary tale that is all too familiar to Black people across the globe about the rigors of working in a large, highly bureaucratic organization and dealing with covert and overt racism. Levels and types of discrimination are chronicled in the five-year journey of Ebony Ardoin, an ambitious, young, Black woman in search of a fulfilling and rewarding career path that allows her to live the American Dream.

The twisting arcs of Ebony's story reveal layers of emotional complexity and racial trauma as each new promotion invites praise, jealous rancor, and outright loathing. Organizational politics and protecting turf go hand in hand with discrimination, retaliation, intimidation, and racial hatred expressed in a variety of ways.

"The novel is visceral, stunningly well-written, and places the heated scar of racism squarely before our eyes. This is a powerful novel that deserves a place in everyone's library. Brava!" —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-stars

"I left corporate America after my own experiences with systemic racism traumatized and nearly destroyed me," says Abram. "Now, I spend my time trying to heal from my experiences by writing books that shine a light on systemic racism in the workplace to help others."

During her career in higher education spanning nearly two decades from 2001 to 2019, Abram was discriminated against because she was Black multiple times by multiple employers in the U.S. The same thing happened to Deborah Harris during her fifteen-year career in higher education and municipal

government spanning from 2005 to 2021. The same thing happened to Delilah Harris during her ten-year career in higher education, customer service, medical billing and coding, and property management, spanning from 2011 to 2021. In all three cases, their careers were repeatedly derailed.

"This book is incredible, gripping from start to finish, and a compelling contribution in the movement toward racial justice." —Jessica Tofino, Educator and Writer, 5-stars

Abram, Harris, and Harris wrote Hush Money because they want to provide those who are currently dealing with racism in the workplace with a sound strategy one Black woman used to successfully prove the existence of racism in the workplace. They also want to provide employers who are looking for a more effective way to prevent racism in their organizations with a better way to understand it. And finally, they wrote the book to provide people who have never experienced systemic racism in the workplace but are allies in the fight for equality and justice with a way to understand what modern-day racism looks and feels like by putting them into the shoes of a racial discrimination victim.

"Systemic racism exists and is more common than many may think," says Abram. "We want to offer hope and justice to those who are still suffering and are afraid to stand up."

About Jacquie Abram, Deborah Harris, and Delilah Harris: Jacquie Abram, Deborah Harris, and Delilah Harris are a mother-daughter powerhouse trio, who are intensely passionate about revealing the grueling truth about systemic racism in America. They co-authored the book Hush Money: How One Woman Proved Systemic Racism in her Workplace and Kept her Job.

All three women left corporate America after experiencing racism in the workplace and suffering racial trauma.

Jacquie spends her time writing books inspired by her experiences and the experiences of her daughters and others that shine a light on systemic racism in the workplace. She hopes her books will offer courage to those who are currently experiencing racism and don't know how to fight back, those who previously experienced racism and feel alone, and those who are allies and want a deeper understanding of how to help prevent racism.

In March 2021, Jacquie also launched her career as an Antiracism Consultant, doing work that focuses on educating, training, and facilitating discussions with organizations and individuals on the impact of systemic racism in the workplace.

Jacquie enjoys the camaraderie of working with her daughters and delights in her four wonderful grandchildren.

You can learn more about Jacquie and Hush Money on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Hush Money: How One Woman Proved Systemic Racism in her Workplace and Kept her Job. ASIN: B08MCD34JP, 2020, ebook: $6.45, paperback: $6.45, audiobook: $6.95, 146 pages, available on Amazon.com.

