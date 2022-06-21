Jack Fry plays Einstein tonight at Santa Monica Playhouse- take the whole family

Now Playing- Jack Fry, a special actor and a marvelous one man show.

This is an ode to Einstein's neurodiversity and unstoppable creativity- essential training for interesting times.

Jack is using theatre to teach without teaching… and emerging facts that will buoy the whole family through a theatrical autobiography…. And keep everyone engaged and at the edge of their seats!

It points to the human evolutionary process that we are made to find a way to evolve!... This is a digestible short show that demonstrates how the creator of the theory of relativity dealt with his crazy, life, prevailing history and emerging physics to get something worthy of doing done. Famous or not, the man had an idea worth pursuing and the rest is his-tory!!

Where and when:

Santa Monica Playhouse-

Tonight – June 21, 2022, Santa Monica Playhouse (see events), 7:30pm, sharp.

Show Description: STEM as a living drama….exploring the life of an emerging lead scientist pursuing groundbreaking ideas

Its Berlin. 1914. A younger, pre-crazy-haired, Albert Einstein awaits news from an eclipse expedition that will prove his Theory of General Relativity. But Einstein is sent sideways in a world crumbling around him due to The Great War, colleagues stealing his theories, being isolated for his pacifist views, a wife who won't give him a divorce, his failing health, a huge scientific backlash, anti-Semitism, thoughts of suicide, his own self-destructive genius and a young son fighting for his father's affections. Meanwhile, he comes up with a theory that changes the way we live our lives today.



Einstein! is an inspirational and true story. Based on the recent release of 15,000 documents and three years of research-- writer and performer Jack Fry shares insight into Einstein's early life, a story that few people know. Among many things, this play highlights the trials we all face as individuals in a world that at times doesn't want us to succeed. This show, told in extraordinary detail, sheds light on the triumph of the human spirit as we are witness to history's hand pushing, pulling, and knocking Einstein about, at last giving birth to our modern technical age. It's truly the story that made his hair "crazy."

Reviews:

The art of developing a worthy production:

The Theatre and the Show:

Tickets for tonight:

Age Groups for audience- 10 or older

Price: $40-$60

Show Type: Comedy/Drama

Box Office: 310-394-9779

Running Time: 1 hour; 20 minutes with no intermis

Santa Monica Playhouse

1211 4th Street



Santa Monica, CA 90401

What are the parking rates at downtown Santa Monica?

Downtown Santa Monica Parking Structures #1-8 and the Ken Edwards Center are: Operated 24 hours daily. Free for the first 90 minutes and after that, the rates vary depending on day and duration of parking.

Background info:

