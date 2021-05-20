Is Today The Launch Date for Dignity Lifts? Yes.

At what point do you call it a product launch? If you are a brick and mortar store, you have a Grand Opening and invite your friends and family. That's a launch. But what if your company makes and distributes products, when is your launch date? Is it when the first one is built? when the first one ships? Well, those already happened, but we didn't have enough product for it to seem festive. Maybe it is today, when we completed a large batch of toilet lifts and have them ready for sale? Today might be our launch day because today is the first day that we are really able to welcome new customers.

So congratulations to the team at Dignity Lifts It has been quite a design and development process. The pandemic hurt us and helped us focus. Eventually, we made it to the finish line. Or is it the starting line? We probably shouldn't think too much about it. There is a lot of work to be done.

Now we begin the hard part. Even the best product in the world requires a sales team to show it to customers. Customers don't take action on their own even if it will improve their lives. That's will be our challenge going forward. We want to help as many people as possible.

We will probably have more launches in the near future. Our "public debut" will happen at a trade show called Medtrade West in mid-July. Even after that, many people will still be unaware that toilet lifts and our company exist. Our products will remain "brand new" to the people that see them all the way through the year. I guess that is why it is tough to decide which day is launch day.