From: George H. Hassanzadeh -- Expert in Islamic Matters Los Angeles , CA Monday, December 9, 2024



Is Iran’s Islamic Republic Next To Fall?



Sunday, December 8, 2024, Los Angeles, CA



YESTERDAY, December 7, 1941, is a date that will live in an infamy speech by President



Franklin D. Roosevelt.



YESTERDAY, December 7, 2024, Iran's Supreme Leader, Arab Sayyed Ali Khamenei, said,



"This is a day that we shall mourn the fall," referring to the fall of the Syrian dictator Bashar Al



Assad's government and his escape to Russia as an asylum.



The government of the mullahs wasted no time blaming Assad's fall on others.



The Islamic Republic of Iran claims that not supporting Assad's government was in the



interest of our revolution—however, Iran International political analyst Morad Veisi says,



not so fast. The government of the mullahs supported Assad until no longer able.



Then, it blamed Turkish FM Hakan Fidan. "We were deceived." Another baseless claim.



Says Morad. It was Mullah's government's lack of better policy. Neither Hezbollah, the



Fatemian group, Iraq's Hashd al-Shabi, nor Iran's forces were in a condition to help.



Iran's jet fighters faced Israel's considerable threat; thus, they turned back.



Lastly, blaming its own President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi



for its failure. They both have denied it.



Syria was an essential geographical link that permitted Iran to move weapons and supplies to



Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, which made Iran Israel's hostile neighbor. And now Iran's



stable ally in Syria, President Bashar Assad, is gone.



Denials, lies, and deception ["Taghiyah" permissible lie in Shi'a Islam] have been an



inseparable and essential part of Iran's Islamic government. Iran's supreme leader, Ali



Khamenei, repeatedly said, "Our Islamic Republic has reached its pinnacle, and our



revolution is vastly successful."



Iran's leadership shot themselves in the foot when, on Oct. 7, 2023, his proxy attacked Israel.



The devastating Israeli operation in Gaza has created a massive dent in Iran's capability.



Israel has pondered Iran's most powerful ally, Hezbollah, and nearly eliminated Hamas and



has successfully destroyed Iran's strategic military bases inside Iran.



Morad Veisi, who often correctly analyzes political data and theories, believes the collapse of



Iran's theocratic regime is imminent, and his reasons:



1. Iran's aggressive regional operation, an Armed Network headed by Quds Forces, a



branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is a menace in the area.



2. Iran's state-sponsored terrorist organizations, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthi groups,



Palestine Islamic Jihad, and the Shi'a militias in Syria and Iraq, run its foreign policies.



3. Mullah's regime's hostile policies of 'anti-Israel' and anti-American. Khamenei has



repeatedly declared, "Soon we shall have the power to destroy Israel and America."



1. Fall of Syria Assad is a significant blow to Iran's 'Axis of Resistance.'



4. Hezbollah and Hamas, Iran's most crucial legate in the region, is at its weakest.



5. The fall of Damascus, Iran's most important strategic base.



6. The end of Iran's meddling in Jorden. Mullah's proxies have worked overtime, inciting



protests and increasing drugs and weapons to destabilize Jordan during the Gaza war.



7. Khamenei's logistic planning to arm the Western Coastal Plains is curbed.



8. Iran's sending of arms to Hamas, Lebanon, Gaza, and Islamic Jihad has been halted.



9. No longer Aleppo, Damascus, and Latakia International Airports for Iran to send arms.



10. The Islamic Republic Embassy in Damascus is overtaken.



11. The threat of Iranian Fast Boats, Missiles, Deputy troops, Iraq's Hashd al-Shabi, and



Advance Forces in and around the Gaza Strip is muffled.



12. Iraqi Sunnis gaining self-confidence are Iran and Iraq's future



Threats.



13. Two of the four logistic bases of Iran went with the fall of Assad.



14. Iranians who, in the 1979 Islamic takeover, believed in the revolution and were behind



the clerics are now abandoning their backing and joining the opposition.



15. The opposition to the regime is getting more assertive with bolder demands.



16. Arab Islam is fast losing its values and grip over the Iranians.



17. One night, December 7, 2024, Iran lost 704 kilometers of its secured boundary from the



Mediterranean to Iraq/ Syria's Abu Kamal.



18. The election of Trump as President of the United States and its cooperation with Israel is



a piece of terrible news for the mullah regime.



Finally, the oppressive Islamic Republic of Iran faces four (4) compelling rivals, each guaranteed



to topple its regime.



1. Israel. For decades, Israel's very existence has been threatened by Iran's nuclear



programs, and Arab mullahs openly talk of its annihilation.



2. The Trumps United States. Mullah's government has repeatedly sworn to destroy



America at any cost.



3. The European Union:



a. The EU has severely criticized Iran for human rights violations, introduced



sanctions, and drastically increased pressure against the regime.



b. Iran's downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, a passenger flight



from Tehran to Kyiv in January 2020, was shot down by the Islamic



Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 on board.



c. The European Union strongly condemned the transfer of Iranian-made ballistic



missiles to Russia. The transfer was a direct threat to European security.



d. Iran's ballistic missiles and drones are used against Ukrainians.



In return, Iran announced an increase in the range of missiles to reach the EU.



Internationally recognized as an expert in Islamic Matters, born in a Shi'a family in Iran.



George H. Hassanzadeh is the author of "Iran: Harsh Arm of Islam," Persian Pirooz, and



recently released "First Comes the Mosque."



Hassanzadeh is a renowned historian and an authority on Shi'a, Sharia, and the infallible



Arab Shiite clerics forcing medieval rule and a system of mind control in 21st-century Iran.



George H. Hassanzadeh is a U.S. Army Veteran and lives in California.



George H. Hassanzadeh __ Expert in Islamic MattersSunday, December 8, 2024, Los Angeles, CAYESTERDAY, December 7, 1941, is a date that will live in an infamy speech by PresidentFranklin D. Roosevelt.YESTERDAY, December 7, 2024, Iran's Supreme Leader, Arab Sayyed Ali Khamenei, said,"This is a day that we shall mourn the fall," referring to the fall of the Syrian dictator Bashar AlAssad's government and his escape to Russia as an asylum.The government of the mullahs wasted no time blaming Assad's fall on others.The Islamic Republic of Iran claims that not supporting Assad's government was in theinterest of our revolution—however, Iran International political analyst Morad Veisi says,not so fast. The government of the mullahs supported Assad until no longer able.Then, it blamed Turkish FM Hakan Fidan. "We were deceived." Another baseless claim.Says Morad. It was Mullah's government's lack of better policy. Neither Hezbollah, theFatemian group, Iraq's Hashd al-Shabi, nor Iran's forces were in a condition to help.Iran's jet fighters faced Israel's considerable threat; thus, they turned back.Lastly, blaming its own President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchifor its failure. They both have denied it.Syria was an essential geographical link that permitted Iran to move weapons and supplies toHezbollah in southern Lebanon, which made Iran Israel's hostile neighbor. And now Iran'sstable ally in Syria, President Bashar Assad, is gone.Denials, lies, and deception ["Taghiyah" permissible lie in Shi'a Islam] have been aninseparable and essential part of Iran's Islamic government. Iran's supreme leader, AliKhamenei, repeatedly said, "Our Islamic Republic has reached its pinnacle, and ourrevolution is vastly successful."Iran's leadership shot themselves in the foot when, on Oct. 7, 2023, his proxy attacked Israel.The devastating Israeli operation in Gaza has created a massive dent in Iran's capability.Israel has pondered Iran's most powerful ally, Hezbollah, and nearly eliminated Hamas andhas successfully destroyed Iran's strategic military bases inside Iran.Morad Veisi, who often correctly analyzes political data and theories, believes the collapse ofIran's theocratic regime is imminent, and his reasons:1. Iran's aggressive regional operation, an Armed Network headed by Quds Forces, abranch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is a menace in the area.2. Iran's state-sponsored terrorist organizations, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthi groups,Palestine Islamic Jihad, and the Shi'a militias in Syria and Iraq, run its foreign policies.3. Mullah's regime's hostile policies of 'anti-Israel' and anti-American. Khamenei hasrepeatedly declared, "Soon we shall have the power to destroy Israel and America."1. Fall of Syria Assad is a significant blow to Iran's 'Axis of Resistance.'4. Hezbollah and Hamas, Iran's most crucial legate in the region, is at its weakest.5. The fall of Damascus, Iran's most important strategic base.6. The end of Iran's meddling in Jorden. Mullah's proxies have worked overtime, incitingprotests and increasing drugs and weapons to destabilize Jordan during the Gaza war.7. Khamenei's logistic planning to arm the Western Coastal Plains is curbed.8. Iran's sending of arms to Hamas, Lebanon, Gaza, and Islamic Jihad has been halted.9. No longer Aleppo, Damascus, and Latakia International Airports for Iran to send arms.10. The Islamic Republic Embassy in Damascus is overtaken.11. The threat of Iranian Fast Boats, Missiles, Deputy troops, Iraq's Hashd al-Shabi, andAdvance Forces in and around the Gaza Strip is muffled.12. Iraqi Sunnis gaining self-confidence are Iran and Iraq's futureThreats.13. Two of the four logistic bases of Iran went with the fall of Assad.14. Iranians who, in the 1979 Islamic takeover, believed in the revolution and were behindthe clerics are now abandoning their backing and joining the opposition.15. The opposition to the regime is getting more assertive with bolder demands.16. Arab Islam is fast losing its values and grip over the Iranians.17. One night, December 7, 2024, Iran lost 704 kilometers of its secured boundary from theMediterranean to Iraq/ Syria's Abu Kamal.18. The election of Trump as President of the United States and its cooperation with Israel isa piece of terrible news for the mullah regime.Finally, the oppressive Islamic Republic of Iran faces four (4) compelling rivals, each guaranteedto topple its regime.1. Israel. For decades, Israel's very existence has been threatened by Iran's nuclearprograms, and Arab mullahs openly talk of its annihilation.2. The Trumps United States. Mullah's government has repeatedly sworn to destroyAmerica at any cost.3. The European Union:a. The EU has severely criticized Iran for human rights violations, introducedsanctions, and drastically increased pressure against the regime.b. Iran's downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, a passenger flightfrom Tehran to Kyiv in January 2020, was shot down by the IslamicRevolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 on board.c. The European Union strongly condemned the transfer of Iranian-made ballisticmissiles to Russia. The transfer was a direct threat to European security.d. Iran's ballistic missiles and drones are used against Ukrainians.In return, Iran announced an increase in the range of missiles to reach the EU.Internationally recognized as an expert in Islamic Matters, born in a Shi'a family in Iran.George H. Hassanzadeh is the author of "Iran: Harsh Arm of Islam," Persian Pirooz, andrecently released "First Comes the Mosque."Hassanzadeh is a renowned historian and an authority on Shi'a, Sharia, and the infallibleArab Shiite clerics forcing medieval rule and a system of mind control in 21st-century Iran.George H. Hassanzadeh is a U.S. Army Veteran and lives in California.

