From: Frank DiBartolomeo Centreville , VA Wednesday, December 16, 2020



Introducing a new book by Frank DiBartolomeo - Speak Well and Prosper: Tips, Tools, and Techniques for Better Presentations Introducing a new book from Frank DiBartolomeo! Speak Well and Prosper: Tips, Tools, and Techniques for Better Presentations Available for pre-order now at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books-A-Million Launches January 30, 2021 in hardcover, softcover, ebookonline at a store near you!