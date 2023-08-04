FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Introducing: The Expert Witness Council -- Elevating the Expert Witness Industry Worldwide

Washington, DC - August 4, 2023 - The Expert Witness Council, a visionary group dedicated to transforming the Expert Witness industry, is pleased to announce its establishment. The council has launched its website, www.ExpertWitnessCouncil.com, which will serve as a central hub for industry professionals and stakeholders. The domains www.ExpertWitnessCouncil.org and www.ExpertWitnessCouncil.com have been acquired, showcasing the group's commitment to a future that includes either a for-profit venture or a 501(c)(6) organization. Additionally, they have secured the domain ExpertWitnessFoundation.org, preparing for a potential 501(c)(3) entity.

The Expert Witness Council follows the successful business model of the International Association of Speaker Bureaus, bringing together top experts in the industry. The Council will be offering Charter Membership to leading Expert Witness Referral Bureaus in the USA and worldwide.

The primary objective of The Expert Witness Council is to elevate the standards and ethics of the Expert Witness industry globally, promoting trust and confidence in its services. The council will invite forty leading firms from around the world as charter members to participate in an inaugural virtual meeting via ZOOM. Key topics to be discussed include articles of incorporation, entity structure, membership qualifications, dues structure, and the establishment of a board of directors.

To serve the broader Expert Witness industry, The Expert Witness Council will offer various membership types with alternate rates. Notably, firms that hire expert witnesses may enjoy free membership, fostering collaboration and shared expertise.

Recognizing the need for an organized association of expert witness groups similar to the speaker bureau industry, The Expert Witness Council aims to provide clients and legal professionals seeking expert witnesses with access to a trusted and esteemed network of professionals. This initiative will facilitate seamless connections between Expert Witness directories, law firms, professional associations, research institutions, government agencies, and other relevant entities.

The council extends its invitation to international, non-USA expert witness bureaus, ensuring a global perspective and a diverse range of expertise. With the aim of fostering international cooperation and advancement, this initiative promises to be a game-changer in the Expert Witness industry.

With The Expert Witness Council leading the way, the future of the Expert Witness industry looks brighter than ever. By setting new standards, promoting excellence, and connecting top-tier experts, the council is poised to leave an indelible mark on the industry's landscape.

For media inquiries or more information about The Expert Witness Council, please visit ExpertWitnessCouncil.org or contact the Executive Director, Mitchell P. Davis, at: