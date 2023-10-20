Intro to Writing the One-Person Play, Saturday, 10/28

The Independent Writers of Southern California (IWOSC) will present a two-hour webinar "Intro to One-Person Playwriting" on Saturday, October 28, from 10 AM to noon Pacific via Zoom. Robin Quinn, Host of IWOSC"s Westside Satellite, will be interviewing Jessica Lynn Johnson, Founder of Soaring Solo Studios International, director, developer, and producer of over 150 solo shows, and the playwright of her own successful one-person shows "Ze" and "Oblivious to Everyone."

The two will discuss Jessica's own journey as a solo show artist, how a one-person script differs from a screenplay or multi-person script, developing the story, play's voice, and its world, developing a team of producer, director and others, finding festivals for performance, marketing and more.

The program is free to IWOSC members and just $15 for non-members.

"Jessica worked with Esther Pearlman and me as we developed her first play, 'Re-Inventing Me,' based on her previous books," says Robin. "She was instrumental in filling in the gaps where something in the solo play world was new to us. We were selected to be in Solofest this year, and got wonderful endorsements for the show."

To learn more and to RSVP, go to:

www.iwosc.org

The Reservations Deadline is at Noon, Friday, October 27.

"One person shows are so much fun," says Robin. "We brought in an actress, Laurie Wardell, to play the part of Esther, and after the show everyone said, 'She was Esther.' If you're working in memoir or personal essay, this is a great way to use the material in a new form. Join us!"

Jessica Lynn Johnson is the Founder and CEO of Soaring Solo Studios International. She is a Director, Producer, Developer of solo plays, a published Playwright, and the recipient of the Best National Solo Artist Award. Jessica has aided in the development of over 150 solo shows. As a performer, Jessica has toured her own one-person shows Ze and Oblivious to Everyone internationally for over 15 years. Jessica's projects have taken home awards such as Top of Fringe and other accolades. www.soaringsolostudios.com/

A long-time IWOSC Board Member and LA Book Coach and Editor, Robin's projects include the solo woman play Re-Inventing Me by Esther Pearlman (featured in SoloFest 2023), actress Julie Newmar's forthcoming memoir, and Jason W. Park, PhD's memoir, Bliss + Blues = Bipolar. Besides memoir and uplifting fiction, Robin's other editing areas include self-help, health and spirituality. www.writingandediting.biz/