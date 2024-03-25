Interview Spotlights Marilyn Redmond

Close Up Radio Spotlights

Marilyn L. Redmond of Angelica's Gifts

On March 27, at 1:00 AM Eastern Time

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/closeupradio/2024/03/27/part-3-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-marilyn-redmond-of-angelicas-gifts

Reverend Marilyn Redmond shares her books on Close Up, Wednesday at 1:00 PM Eastern Time, Most of us believe we are destined to live a certain life so we follow what society dictates how we should live and frantically search far and wide for true happiness. But how can we realize that true joy is found from within, and we actually have the ability to attain it by tapping into our true authentic selves? Human beings have more control over their destiny than they believe, and the fact is we can achieve what we aspire when we grow, develop, thrive, heal, and live with love and compassion.

As a highly regarded healer, Marilyn Redmond's life mission is focused on restoring the planet mind, body, and spirit. Her incredible work as an ordained minister, spiritual counselor, past life regressionist, past life therapist, and teacher has led her on many paths to help her clients. She also channels Ascended Masters, Archangels, and our loved ones who have passed over to the other side that gives us incredible comfort and assurance.

Marilyn is the author of 11 books, including Road to Success; Paradigm Busters, Reveal the Real You; Roses Have Thorns; and The Real Meaning of 2012: A New Paradigm for Bringing Heaven to Earth, Finding Reality Beyond Fear, and her latest book called A Spark of Truth are all at https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond/e/B0069WIKDC

"The Spark of Truth" https://www.amazon.com/dp/0944851630?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860, is another eye opener and with determination, perseverance, and her own well documented research, Marilyn has sought to open our eyes to the very truth of how much are we literally being lied to and brainwashed for centuries our own government and media.

Marilyn has learned the truth that has surreptitiously been hidden from, because she says, we have been programmed for over 2000 years to live in fear and trepidation by the illuminati, in order to manipulate, brainwash, and control us. Fear has played a tremendous role in blinding us from truth sand we need to let go of our fear -based mind that has enslaved us. Through the remarkable breadth and depth of her research, she releases this hidden information because we need to recognize the truth so we can move out of our old paradigm and shift to a higher level of consciousness and the reality of who we are and what the world is all about. Reach her at https://angelicasgifts.com/, "A Spark of Truth" at https://www.amazon.com/dp/0944851630?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860 190 videos on You Tube at https://www.youtube.com/user/puyallup98372, and her blog at http://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com./