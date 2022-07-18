Interview Eat Smart Expert: Dieters Needn’t Shun Restaurant Week

Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston has good news for anyone hesitant to participate in NYC Restaurant Week because they're watching their weight.

Says Houston, "Dieters and other weight-conscious diners may be surprised to know they can enjoy NYC Restaurant Week without compromising their weight loss plan. It's more about how you eat rather than what you eat. It's really about eating smart."

To encourage those who are watching their weight to take advantage of the unique opportunity to dine at some of the city's finest restaurants at discount prices from July 18 through August 21, Houston is sharing tips and tricks from the "Eating Out" chapter in her upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise

Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston is available for interviews throughout the 30-day Restaurant Week celebration. Ask her about:

How to choose the most weight-friendly option from any restaurant menu

Which buzzwords on a menu can tip you off as to how calorie-laden or how weight-friendly a particular menu choice might be. (Knowing what to look for is the key.)

One simple thing to do before a meal to ensure that you don't go overboard.

Which cooking methods generally mean there will be fewer calories in a dish.

Simple tips and tricks anyone can use to limit the number of calories they consume.

And more

Houston feels strongly that being on a diet or watching one's weight shouldn't keep anyone from experiencing the diversity of New York City's world class dining scene. This year ,over 600 restaurants throughout the five boroughs are offering discounted lunches and dinners, featuring over 60 different types of cuisine.

Says Houston, "Eating is one of life's pleasures. It would be a shame for anyone who truly loves food to miss out on the culinary event of the season because they were worried about their weight. Especially when there are simple tips and tricks they can employ to keep calorie consumption in check.

"And not a single tip involves skipping dessert. Knowing how to eat smart is the key."

To interview Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston about how even the most weight-conscious diner can enjoy Restaurant Week, call 718 708-9799 or email EatSmartExpert@gmail.com .