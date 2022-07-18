Interview Eat Smart Expert: Dieters Needn’t Shun Restaurant Week

About Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston
Ruth Houston is the author of the upcoming book, Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise.
Drawing on 30 years of experience as a food journalist, restaurant reviewer, cruise ship food lecturer, and serious foodie, Ruth’s research for the past 5 years has been concentrated on the weight loss industry with a specific focus on scientifically proven ways to lose weight that don’t involve dieting or exercise. This extensive research, along with Ruth’s belief that people should be able to enjoy eating without the fear of getting fat, forms the basis for her upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise.
In connection with her previous book, Ruth Houston has appeared on over 520 TV and radio news and talk shows worldwide and has been quoted in numerous print and online media.
For more information about Ruth Houston's upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight, click here or visit https://eatsmartloseweightbook.com