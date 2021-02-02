Institute of Management Consultants, DFW Chapter - Event Friday, February 12, 2021 – 8 to 9 AM via Zoom The Dallas Fed

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Institute of Management Consultants, DFW Chapter · 12221 Merit Drive · Dallas, Texas 75251 · publicity@imcdfw.com Contact: Tina Potter NEWS RELEASE

Dallas, TX – IMC DFW offers a public forum on the 2021 US economic forecast featuring Dr. Jim Dolmas.

IMC DFW, a professional association for independent consultants, announces a forum on the Federal Reserve's National Economic Update on Fri., Feb. 12, 8 - 9 AM via Zoom. The public is invited to attend with advance registration of $10.

Dr. Dolmas is a well-known author, dynamic speaker and active thought leader in macroeconomics. His expertise includes the analysis of costs associated with business cycles, the effectiveness of stabilization policy, inflation measurement, and the politico-economic determinants of inflation, taxation, and immigration policy. Besides briefing the Bank's president on national economic conditions, he writes monthly analyses of inflation data for the Bank's website.

Prior to joining the Dallas Fed in June 2000, Dr. Dolmas taught economics at Southern Methodist University, the University of Rochester, and the University of Texas in Austin. His research has appeared in scholarly journals such as International Economic Review and Review of Economic Dynamics. His degrees in economics are from the University of Rochester (PhD) and the University of Chicago.

The DFW Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants supports the management consulting community in North Texas, neighboring regions and adjacent states. It meets monthly to help consultants grow their practices. Guests are welcome. Register for the forum at http://bit.ly/2YCujDl, and learn more about IMC USA at https://www.imcusa.org/page/IMCUSAVIDEO2019. Visit IMC USA to join a network of professional consultants to management who connect, share, support each other and create change.