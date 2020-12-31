Inspirational Book Aims to Uplift Youth During the Global Pandemic

About Uplifting Ventures (Up!)
Uplifting Ventures, or Up! is an international idea factory powered by an economic development champion on a mission to empower new ideas and ‘small but mighty’ businesses that deliver impact across the globe. Up!’s principal cheerleader has a penchant for socially relevant and mutually lucrative outputs that include inventive and inspirational programs, initiatives, competitions, content, branding, and strategic business frameworks funded by or in partnership with World Bank (MIGA), U.S. Dept. of State (MEPI), U.S. Dept. of Commerce (MBDA), The White House, Shimizu, SK Group, Dubai government, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, NASA, and many more. www.uplifting.vip
About the Global Citizens Innovative Solutions SDGs Challenge “SDGs Challenge”
Part ideation exercise, part solutions hackathon, part start-up competition the Challenge created by AYVF seeks to engage citizens of any nationality, ethnicity, age, or gender and encourages diverse teams to commit, or “resolve to solve” any one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) representing the world's most vexing issues.
Teams of up to six (families, students, friends, co-workers, neighbors, or strangers meeting virtually) are encouraged to brainstorm, devise and present their innovative solutions by video during a time frame of their choosing within a 100 day rolling period that starts on Earth Day and ends July 31, annually for 10 years until 2030. Winners gain membership in the world’s first SDG Percolator, a pre-incubator program that provides access and polish to winning plans for community implementation or readies them for incubators and commercial success.
Founded in Dubai in 2019, the SDG Challenge has grown globally to engage, connect and educate ‘citizens of the world’ about SDGs and supporting economic development on a local level with goal of 5,000 tangible solutions implemented by 2030. www.SDGsChallenge.org