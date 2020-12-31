Inspirational Book Aims to Uplift Youth During the Global Pandemic

From: Carnegie Ventures Washington , DC Thursday, December 31, 2020



Uplifting book for teens Washington, DC: Jan. 1, 2021 A new book featuring insights and activties and that serves as a Covid-19 journal and 'year book' aims to provide uplift for global youth frustrated, anxious, and bored during quarantines. The book features 18 short stories from teenagers across six continents from countries such as Lesotho, India, Ecuador, New Zealand, Romania, USA among others. Prominent also are snippets of fatherly wisdom by Palestinian American author Ahmad Jobain. Created by Lisa La Bonte, CEO of the Middle East's leading strategic youth development foundation, AYVF, the book was designed by Emirati graphic designer Rabab AlHaddad and includes a Foreword on the topic of Posttraumatic Growth by professional therapist Viva Goettinger and closes with an Afterword by Swiss biotech and pharma expert, Dr. Jose de Chastonay. The book is published by Van Wagenen Publishing with support by Uplifting Ventures and the Global Citizens SDGs Challenge (in honor of SDGD3 "Health and Wellbeing" by 2030). You can find the book at www.upliftingbook.info or Amazon marketplaces globally. #### About Uplifting Ventures (Up!) Uplifting Ventures, or Up! is an international idea factory powered by an economic development champion on a mission to empower new ideas and ‘small but mighty’ businesses that deliver impact across the globe. Up!’s principal cheerleader has a penchant for socially relevant and mutually lucrative outputs that include inventive and inspirational programs, initiatives, competitions, content, branding, and strategic business frameworks funded by or in partnership with World Bank (MIGA), U.S. Dept. of State (MEPI), U.S. Dept. of Commerce (MBDA), The White House, Shimizu, SK Group, Dubai government, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, NASA, and many more. www.uplifting.vip About the Global Citizens Innovative Solutions SDGs Challenge “SDGs Challenge” Part ideation exercise, part solutions hackathon, part start-up competition the Challenge created by AYVF seeks to engage citizens of any nationality, ethnicity, age, or gender and encourages diverse teams to commit, or “resolve to solve” any one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) representing the world's most vexing issues. Teams of up to six (families, students, friends, co-workers, neighbors, or strangers meeting virtually) are encouraged to brainstorm, devise and present their innovative solutions by video during a time frame of their choosing within a 100 day rolling period that starts on Earth Day and ends July 31, annually for 10 years until 2030. Winners gain membership in the world’s first SDG Percolator, a pre-incubator program that provides access and polish to winning plans for community implementation or readies them for incubators and commercial success. Founded in Dubai in 2019, the SDG Challenge has grown globally to engage, connect and educate ‘citizens of the world’ about SDGs and supporting economic development on a local level with goal of 5,000 tangible solutions implemented by 2030. www.SDGsChallenge.org

