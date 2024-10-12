Insights Into Kamala Harris’ Leadership Style

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Commentary by Edward Segal, author of Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them

Since Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party's presidential nominee just a few weeks ago, her speeches at campaign rallies across the country shows that she has what it takes to lead the nation.

A politician's leadership style can manifest itself in several ways. They include their priorities and vision for the future, how they present themselves, and how they respond to critics. In her roles as California's attorney general, U.S. Senator, and vice president, Harris has built a track record of decisions, policies, and votes to run on that she's been defending on the campaign trail and in media interviews.

But she also has a track record of different leadership styles, that helps to set herself apart from President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump and establish and reinforce her personal brand.

Body Language

When looking at the way Harris uses her body to demonstrate leadership,"she stands tall and roots herself to the ground, which gives her instant presence," Lisa Akesson, a voice and presentation skills trainer and a tutor at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, said on its website.

How Harris delivers her message is just as important as her message.

"She uses a wide plane of gestures that powerfully highlight her points and help to land her message. Her pace is measured and she is not afraid to use silence and pause when she speaks, which communicates self-assurance, conviction and ease in a public arena," Akesson observed.

Areas Of Focus

Harris "often focuses on social justice and equality, areas she regularly speaks on and that are central to her approach as a leader. Her leadership style combines assertiveness with compassion, making her both relatable and a strong force. She is a figure her followers look up to and seek guidance from," Rebecca May, founder and president of RM Publicity, said via email.

Trump's approach to leadership is very different from Harris'—and all other politicians.

His leadership style "is characterized by a level of divisiveness and a focus on personal loyalty that is distinct from any other American leader," Sophia Fifner, president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Club, noted via email.

Empathy And Authenticity

"Kamala Harris' leadership embodies empathy, authenticity, and a commitment to equity," Fifner commented"Harris prioritizes direct community engagement. Her work on the 'Biden-Harris Administration's Unity Agenda' showcases her dedication to fostering unity and addressing shared community needs."

The vice president often uses different techniques to help tell her story and connect with audiences.

"She leads with authenticity, often sharing personal experiences that resonate deeply with people. Her openness about her heritage and the challenges faced by her immigrant parents adds a personal touch that fosters trust and relatability. This contrasts with the often formal and distant public personas, albeit intentional or implied, maintained by many male leaders," Fifner observed.

Community-Based

"Kamala Harris has a grassroots and community-based approach. She has a more inclusive leadership and management style, building coalitions and working across different groups to achieve goals," May commented.

Collaboration And Empathy

"Joe's leadership style is built on empathy and experience and focuses on bringing people together and building consensus while traversing the political landscape with a steady and sure hand," Lakesha Cole, founder and principal publicist at she PR, in noted in an email interview.

Authoritarian

Trump also from Harris is how he communicates his messages.

"Donald Trump's executive presence is often steeped in a top-down and authoritarian style where he communicates through a narrow lens of personal loyalty and unilateral decision-making that divides more than it unites, often alienating many. Kamala reminds us that real leadership is not about one person dominating the conversation but rather one where everyone is invited to the table," Cole pointed out.

Value-Driven

"Unlike some leaders who seek power for its own sake, Harris is driven by deeply held values and beliefs," Gia Lacqua, CEO of elevate, commented in an email message.

Harris communicates those beliefs by sharing examples of her work and accomplishements.

"Her leadership is particularly focused on advocating for women and children. Her legislative efforts and public statements often highlight her commitment to these causes, such as her work on the Maternal CARE Act aimed at reducing maternal mortality rates, particularly among women of color," she observed.

Assertive

"Harris is known for her assertiveness, which she balances with respectfulness.," Lacqua said. A notable example is during the vice presidential debate with Mike Pence, where she firmly stated, 'I'm speaking,' after being interrupted," Lacqua recalled.

Politicians run risk of turning off audiences if they come across too strong.

"This assertiveness ensured she maintained her voice and presence without resorting to disrespect. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated this balance, whether in Senate hearings or public forums, asserting her viewpoints confidently while maintaining decorum," Lacqua concluded.