Wednesday, November 6, 2024

From CHAT GPT In the UK, several services allow experts to respond to journalist inquiries, similar to HARO and ProfNet. Here are some notable options:

ResponseSource - This service is widely used by UK-based journalists and PR professionals. It delivers journalist requests directly to your inbox and covers various categories, from business and finance to health and lifestyle. Subscribers can customize categories based on their expertise, ensuring relevant inquiries. ResponseSource's quality control team vets each request, guaranteeing that only genuine opportunities are shared?



JournoRequests by ResponseSource - This tool monitors Twitter for journalist queries tagged with #journorequests. Users can receive alerts based on these tweets, providing real-time opportunities without needing a subscription to ResponseSource's primary service. However, it does not offer direct contact details for journalists unless you upgrade to a paid ResponseSource plan?



PressQuest by Journalism.co.uk - This service connects journalists with experts for UK-specific stories. With categories ranging across numerous fields, PressQuest is suitable for professionals seeking media exposure in niche topics. This service offers a tailored experience by matching users with relevant requests for a fee?



KITI - Known for its lifestyle and tourism focus, KITI connects experts with journalists within those industries. It is a paid service, ideal for specialists in fields like travel, entertainment, and design. The platform also facilitates more relationship-building features than some broader services?



These platforms offer options for connecting with UK journalists, depending on your industry and budget. If you're looking for broader access, ResponseSource and PressQuest are well-regarded choices.