In the Tranquil World of Haiku: A Deep Dive into Charles D. Williams' Visible Magic

Bookpleasures.com recently interviewed Charles D. Williams, a distinguished author and nationally-recognized Tree Farmer from Kentucky, renowned for his work "Echo Ridge" and his latest masterpiece, "Visible Magic." Educated at The Webb School, Duke University, and the University of Kentucky College of Law, Williams brings a unique perspective to his writing, drawing inspiration from his farm experiences.

In the interview, Williams discusses the inspiration behind "Visible Magic," citing moments of witnessing winged creatures mating in flight, such as dragonflies and hummingbirds. The brevity and depth of haiku pose a challenge, requiring constant revision to convey multiple sensations within the constraints of 17 syllables. Williams emphasizes the mindfulness and reflection inherent in haiku, keeping him in the present moment and connected to the natural world.

"Visible Magic" draws from decades of farm journal entries, with the theme of "home" woven throughout. The title signifies the connection between the ordinary and extraordinary, reflecting Williams' belief in the visibility of magic in everyday life. He shares a specific haiku from the collection and expresses his admiration for Wendell Berry, acknowledging the influence of Berry's work on Kentuckians.

Williams reflects on the evolution of his writing, with a focus on the theme of "home" in "Visible Magic." As a tree farmer, he sees tree farming as the roots and haiku as the leaves and flowers growing from the tree, enriching his creative process.

To Read the Entire Interview, Follow Here

To Read a Review of "Visible Magic," Follow Here





