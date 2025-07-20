In Your 50s and Healthy? Long-Term Care Matters Now

If you are healthy now, longevity and long-term care should be on your radar.

You may feel great in your 50s, but longevity increases your risk of needing long-term care, and needing it for longer. Yes, you read that right. Being healthy is a major factor in increasing your risk of needing extended care as you age.

Here's why early planning matters.

If you're in your 40s, 50s, or even into your 60s and in good health, long-term care might feel like a distant concern. But that's exactly why now is the right time to pay attention. Matt McCann, CLTC, a leading expert on long-term care planning, says the top reason you could one day need long-term care in the future is longevity.

"Living a long life is a gift, but it comes with challenges we don't always plan for. Healthy adults are not immune to age-related decline that eventually requires help with daily living activties or supervision due to memory loss."

Americans are living longer than ever before. Because people are living longer, those years of care often stretch far beyond what most families expect — or plan for, sometimes five, even ten years or more.

Chronic conditions such as arthritis, dementia, stroke, or frailty don't appear overnight. But as you age, the odds rise, and when extended care is needed, it can be physically, emotionally, and financially draining — especially if you haven't prepared.

"Getting older doesn't mean waking up one day and suddenly needing help. It creeps up—arthritis, memory loss, maybe a fall. And when it happens, if you're not ready, it doesn't just affect you. It shakes your whole family, your finances, everything, unless you are prepared." — Matt McCann.

McCann says too many people wait until their health has already declined to plan for long-term care. The problem is, by then it's often too late—and even if you qualify, your options are far more limited.

Long-Term Care Insurance is the device that most people use to provide the guaranteed tax-free benefits to pay for the quality long-term care services they will need. However, every insurance company has its own underwriting rules, which vary among insurance companies.

Long-Term Care Insurance and Underwriting - Health is Key

You might assume that being healthy means you won't need long-term care, but good health is actually one of the biggest reasons to plan ahead. It gives you access to more choices and lower premiums, especially if you apply while you're still younger and insurable.

McCann says that considering your good health will lead to greater longevity; therefore, planning for the future costs and burdens of aging should be a primary goal before you retire.

"Good health is a gift, but it also means you're more likely to live a long life—and longevity increases the odds you'll need care. That's why planning for the costs and burdens of aging should be a priority, especially before you retire, while you still have the most options." — Matt McCann.

Planning for long-term care while you're still healthy and insurable gives you more control. McCann says you can explore the various types of qualified Long-Term Care Insurance, including traditional (such as LTC partnership plans) and hybrid LTC policies, which will safeguard income and assets, ensure access to quality care, and ease family stress and anxiety.

Most importantly, McCann says planning protects your family from becoming default caregivers. Getting accurate Long-Term Care Insurance quotes is the first step you should take.

"Long-Term Care Insurance ensures you can access quality care without draining retirement savings or relying on family members to become caregivers. You want your loved ones to have the time to be family and not become your caregiver." — Matt McCann.

Adjust Thinking: Good Health = Longevity. Longevity = Long-Term Care

McCann stresses that being healthy in your 40s or 50s doesn't exempt you from needing extended care. However, your age and health allows you to plan and do so affordably.

"When you add Long-Term Care Insurance to your retirement plan before you retire, you're not just protecting your income and savings—you're giving your family peace of mind. The truth is, the longer you live, the more likely you'll need care—and often for far longer than you ever imagined." — Matt McCann, nationally recognized long-term care expert.

Take the Next Step

Today is the perfect time to plan. Use the LTC News Cost of Care Calculator to see extended care costs where you live.

Talk with a certified Long-Term Care Insurance specialist, like Matt McCann, who works with all top-rated companies.

Get Expert Guidance for Your Long-Term Care Planning

Matt McCann, CLTC, is a nationally recognized specialist in long-term care planning, licensed to assist clients in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. He represents the leading insurance companies in the industry and is known for his ability to simplify the often confusing process of preparing for future extended care needs.

With decades of experience and thousands of individuals and families helped nationwide, McCann focuses on creating Long-Term Care Insurance solutions that are affordable, customized to your age, health, and family history, financial goals, and the regulations specific to your state.

Nearly 30 years of experience in long-term care planning.

Holds the CLTC (Certified in Long-Term Care) designation, which recognizes in-depth training on the planning process for extended care needs.

Scope of Work

Represents all major top-rated LTC Insurance companies, providing objective, comparative guidance.

Offers nationwide consultations, often via phone and secure screen sharing, making it easier for clients to access expert advice from anywhere.

Known for processing a high volume of claims for his clients— a testament to both the need for long-term care planning and his role in helping families secure and use their policies effectively.

You can get free and accurate quotes from all the top companies — plus professional recommendations — by visiting Free and Accurate LTC Insurance Quotes.

