Monday, July 19, 2021



Imagination Videobooks Wins Special Recognition Award in Support of Literacy for Blind Children Denver, CO. July 19, 2021-- Imagination Videobooks of Denver, CO has received a Special Recognition Award from the American Council of the Blind at the July 2021 ACB Virtual Conference. The Performing Arts Achievement Award recognizes Imagination Videobooks for "remarkable dedicated work to foster early literacy for children who are blind or have low vision through the description of picture books." Imagination Videobooks allows children with visual disabilities to experience children's picture books through professional audio description and narration. Before this non-profit launched in January 2021, blind children did not have full digital access to the world of illustrated books. See a sample at https://youtu.be/K3BJN28oun0 "For the first time, every child is able to fully experience the wonderful pictures in illustrated books" says Rieman. The videos are available free to children with a disability at the Described and Captioned Media Program channel at https://dcmp.org/producers/1913-imagination-videobooks , and to everyone on a subscription channel at https://ivideobooks.vhx.tv /.



Imagination Videobooks, Inc ., a 501c3 Nonprofit at https://ImaginationVideobooks.org debuted in January 2021 to fill a need for accessible books that exists for over 350,000 blind and low vision young children in the U.S.



Imagination Videobooks Team



Over 100 volunteers and staff include some of the top audiobook narrators in the country, video editors, audio description writers, and audio editors. Over a dozen members of the team are blind or visually impaired.



Richard Rieman Bio



CEO and Founder Richard Rieman, "The Audiobook Wizard," is an acclaimed authority on audio and video self-publishing. He has narrated and produced hundreds of Indie-published audiobooks. Richard is the author of the Global eBook Awards Gold Medal Winner in Writing/Publishing, "The Author's Guide to Audiobook Creation." He is a 5-time winner of the Colorado Independent Publishers Assn. EVVY Award for audiobook narration and production and the Gold Medal National Ben Franklin Independent Book Publishers Assn. (IBPA) award for Audiobook Nonfiction. Mr. Rieman's work as a former guide and racing instructor for visually impaired skiers and as a volunteer narrator for Learning Ally has kept him dedicated to the visually impaired community. He is also a member of the Audiobook Narrators of America, the Audio Description Network Alliance, and the Audio Description Project.



For more details, video samples, and story ideas related to audio description and children's books, contact Richard Rieman at 720-507-5970, or email him at Richard@ImaginationVideobooks.org


