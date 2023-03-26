Speaker
If we are to equity be able to print a collection of 10,000 grams
Georgetown Cash -- Alternative Currency Honoring Great Americans
Georgetown, DC
Sunday, March 26, 2023

 

If we are to equity be able to print a collection of 10,000 grams how many of each banknote should be printed if there were to be two of the $500 notes, 10 of the hundred notes, 20 of the fifty notes and fifty of the twenty

Based on your request, let's first calculate the total value of the specified banknotes:

2 x $500 banknotes = $1,000

10 x $100 banknotes = $1,000

20 x $50 banknotes = $1,000

50 x $20 banknotes = $1,000

Now, let's determine the remaining value needed to reach a collection of 10,000 grams:

$10,000 - $4,000 (total value of the specified banknotes) = $6,000

To achieve equity in the total value, you could print the remaining banknotes in the following quantities:

100 x $1 banknotes = $100

100 x $2 banknotes = $200

100 x $5 banknotes = $500

100 x $10 banknotes = $1,000

Total value of the additional banknotes: $1,800

The remaining value required to reach $6,000 is:

$6,000 - $1,800 = $4,200

To achieve this value, you can increase the quantity of the specified banknotes:

Increase the quantity of $1 banknotes: 4200 additional banknotes ($4,200)

New total quantity of $1 banknotes: 100 + 4200 = 4300

So, the final distribution of banknotes to achieve a collection of 10,000 grams would be:

4,300 x $1 banknotes

100 x $2 banknotes

100 x $5 banknotes

100 x $10 banknotes

50 x $20 banknotes

20 x $50 banknotes

10 x $100 banknotes

2 x $500 banknotes
