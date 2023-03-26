Sunday, March 26, 2023

If we are to equity be able to print a collection of 10,000 grams how many of each banknote should be printed if there were to be two of the $500 notes, 10 of the hundred notes, 20 of the fifty notes and fifty of the twenty



Based on your request, let's first calculate the total value of the specified banknotes:

2 x $500 banknotes = $1,000



10 x $100 banknotes = $1,000



20 x $50 banknotes = $1,000



50 x $20 banknotes = $1,000



Now, let's determine the remaining value needed to reach a collection of 10,000 grams:

$10,000 - $4,000 (total value of the specified banknotes) = $6,000

To achieve equity in the total value, you could print the remaining banknotes in the following quantities:

100 x $1 banknotes = $100



100 x $2 banknotes = $200



100 x $5 banknotes = $500



100 x $10 banknotes = $1,000



Total value of the additional banknotes: $1,800

The remaining value required to reach $6,000 is:

$6,000 - $1,800 = $4,200

To achieve this value, you can increase the quantity of the specified banknotes:

Increase the quantity of $1 banknotes: 4200 additional banknotes ($4,200)



New total quantity of $1 banknotes: 100 + 4200 = 4300



So, the final distribution of banknotes to achieve a collection of 10,000 grams would be:

4,300 x $1 banknotes



100 x $2 banknotes



100 x $5 banknotes



100 x $10 banknotes



50 x $20 banknotes



20 x $50 banknotes



10 x $100 banknotes



2 x $500 banknotes