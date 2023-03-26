Sunday, March 26, 2023
If we are to equity be able to print a collection of 10,000 grams how many of each banknote should be printed if there were to be two of the $500 notes, 10 of the hundred notes, 20 of the fifty notes and fifty of the twenty
Based on your request, let's first calculate the total value of the specified banknotes:
2 x $500 banknotes = $1,000
10 x $100 banknotes = $1,000
20 x $50 banknotes = $1,000
50 x $20 banknotes = $1,000
Now, let's determine the remaining value needed to reach a collection of 10,000 grams:
$10,000 - $4,000 (total value of the specified banknotes) = $6,000
To achieve equity in the total value, you could print the remaining banknotes in the following quantities:
100 x $1 banknotes = $100
100 x $2 banknotes = $200
100 x $5 banknotes = $500
100 x $10 banknotes = $1,000
Total value of the additional banknotes: $1,800
The remaining value required to reach $6,000 is:
$6,000 - $1,800 = $4,200
To achieve this value, you can increase the quantity of the specified banknotes:
Increase the quantity of $1 banknotes: 4200 additional banknotes ($4,200)
New total quantity of $1 banknotes: 100 + 4200 = 4300
So, the final distribution of banknotes to achieve a collection of 10,000 grams would be:
4,300 x $1 banknotes
100 x $2 banknotes
100 x $5 banknotes
100 x $10 banknotes
50 x $20 banknotes
20 x $50 banknotes
10 x $100 banknotes
2 x $500 banknotes