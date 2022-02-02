If not now when- Aisling Murphy murder spurs Spring 2022 vigils worldwide

It is Spring and we have lost a a precious runner, an Irish national treasure, a generous young and talented musician, teacher, sister, daughter, friend. This loss is felt deeply and is stirring others to deep contemplations and better a call of appreciation, self examination and feet on the ground for an overdue social crisis to be addressed locally, nationally, internationally calling now for ongoing creative action. Hopefully we will join this tide and ask for solutions, resolve, and honoring this angel lost in the Spring of her life and now a wayshower and as her name a vision for a better future.

Condolence to the family, the community, and her students, friends, and dear ones, mentors and friends.

____________________________

Background information for your readers:

Imbolc (Spring) memorial to our fallen one-loss, grief, and a call to action inside and out:

Nuacht/News | GaelicLeagueLA

Vigil for Aisling: Imbolg 2022 (gaelicleaguela.com)

Candlemas:

Candlemas - Wikipedia

Still a Teacher worldwide, Aisling Murphy event in NY Central Park, touching lives:

Amy Brett Talks About Honoring Ashling Murphy in Central Park New York - YouTube

Sojouner Truth and Margaret Prescod stand for ending violence against women across LA and the World:

http://sotrueradio.org/

http://sotrueradio.org/about-us/

www.kpfk.org (online archives)

Aisling Murphy, masterful, loved, and gone:

Ashling Murphy playing "The foggy morning" R I P - YouTube

Still touching the family of man with traditional music and mastery:

Amy & Ashling Murphy - Charlie Lennon's No.4 & Joe Tom's Reel - YouTube

Children stand for the loss of their teacher:

Students of Ashling Murhpy form honour guard at her funeral (yahoo.com)

Issue and tragedy, livestreaming the funeral to find solace in grief:

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/crime-and-law/funeral-of-ashling-murphy-to-be-live-streamed-tomorrow-1.4778671

The reality is not pretty and cannot stand:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/27/los-angeles-killings-black-women-violence?s=09

What have we become and where is the solution in our midst?

https://www.nativehope.org/en-us/understanding-the-issue-of-missing-and-murdered-indigenous-women

Take a look, start talking about it….Rabbi Hillel:

If not now, when? Talmud commentary



("What is hateful unto you, do not do unto your neighbor. That is the whole Torah, all the rest is commentary. Now, go and study.")

Martin Luther King, Agape Sermon, the future is in our better selves:

Agape Love: A sermon by Martin Luther King, Jr. – Compassionate Mom (wordpress.com)