IRAN The Land of Poems, Roses, Nightingales, and Arab Mullahs

Monday, May 20, 2024

Ahvaz, then a town made of mud brick with only two paved streets, is my birthplace. In the



summer, the thermometer would soar above 130 degrees. Winds blew dust from the Arabian



Peninsula and brought intolerable humidity. The summer inferno lasted six to seven months.



Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I used to take my tee shirt off, wring it out, and put it back on



again. Many nights, I still dream of my school days, the beautiful Armenian girl next door who



always smiled, shyly turned her eyes to the ground, and quickly went inside. In the first few days of



spring, vacationers come from around the country to enjoy the warm weather and celebrate the



Persian New Year. I always dreaded the goodbyes at the railroad station when my schoolmates and



friends left for cooler places, and the town got almost empty.



When WWII came to Ahvaz, I was only seven years old. I heard the thunder and saw black, donut-



shaped puffs of smoke in the sky. Later, I learned that it was anti-aircraft fire.

Despite my mother's plea, I went up to the rooftop and watched the dogfight between Iranian



and British planes. The fighter planes were flying much too low. Some flew over our house,



missing it by just a few feet, causing some loose bricks to fall and almost hit my aunt. The petrified



women all gathered in one corner and clung to each other. One newlywed young bride screamed



uncontrollably and wet herself. I heard an Iranian plane go down into the Karun River just a block



from my house. I rushed to the site; it was all over when I arrived, and I saw nothing.



The war was over. The whole battle lasted less than an hour. No house was hit, and not a single



person died or injured.



The next day, I saw some Indian, British, and American soldiers march by our houses. Even



though the troops showed no hostility, most grownups stayed inside. Only the kids lined up on the



streets. Some American soldiers threw chewing gums into the crowd, and the kids jumped up and



down for joy.



My best childhood memories are of visiting my grandfather, who lived in a farming town



called Romhurmoz, representing centuries-old, genuine Persian life. When school was out in the



summer, my father would put me on a bus and send me to Romhurmoz.



The fertile fields and green-covered gardens were approximately sixty miles from Ahvaz, a whole



day's drive back in the mid-1940s and early 50s. Besides negotiating the unpaved roads, the driver



stopped at individual houses to pick up travelers. Once, we had to wait three hours for an Arab



mullah to return from the mosque and pack. Later, I learned that mullahs traveled for free.



My grandfather was a likable, henna-bearded old man with great humor. He stuttered, but



that never stopped him from telling a good joke. In his humorous stories, he always showed his

dislike and suspicion of religious leaders, the Arab Iranians. I was too young to understand his



stories and pointed jokes.



Grandpa was not as much into religion as Grandma. Grandma was a devout Muslim.



Occasionally, they quarreled. It was always about religion, and Grandma would poke fun at him, and



laughingly, she would remark, "They are preparing your room in hell's neighborhood."



In addition to her customary daily prayers and duties, she hosted a religious ceremony called



Rozehkhani (a recitative and narrative of the tragedy that befell Shiite imam Hussien in Karbala,



Iraq, in 680 CE) on Friday evenings once a month.



Grandma would water down the courtyard so it would be cool and clean. She then covered



the ground with worn-out kilims and straw mats called hassir. She would run a rope from one point



in the yard to another and drape it with a couple of sheets as partitions. The men would set one side



of the divide and the women on the other.



A hand-carved centuries-old minbar 'pulpit' (rumors had it in his younger days, Grandpa



stole the minbar from a Mosque) was stationed where both women and men could see the cleric



delivering his sermon. My niece's chief duty was to serve tea and popular sweets such as dates and



halvah when guests arrived. Halvah is popular with mullahs, whom people jokingly called 'halva-



eaters.'



Speaking of halvah, as a pre-adolescent in Ahvaz, I used to sell cookies and halvah after



school and in the summer. Halvah was a best-seller. However, it usually came in an open and



unwrapped tray, which, in the summer, presented a challenge to keep flies away from the uncovered



tray.

One hot afternoon, I went to my usual supplier for more halvah. He was taking his customary



afternoon nap (siesta). I noticed a large tray of black halvah on the counter in front of the store.



I wondered how a black halvah tasted since it did not look like the golden-brown color. As I reached



out to take a small piece, a cloud of thick black flies suddenly rose from the tray and made an awful



sound, only to settle a foot away. The sudden noise that sounded more like a squadron of



helicopters flying overhead woke the owner. His red and unkind eyes indicated that I woke him up in



the middle of his catnap. He shouted, "Why did you do that?" he sounded agitated. "Go away," he



snarled, "Don't you see these flies have already eaten and were taking their afternoon nap? You wake



them up and scare them away." They are going into my storage room and eating all my halvahs.



Thanks to you, a set of hungry flies would now take their place and eat more of my halvahs.



I did not buy or sell halvahs after that day.

One day, my grandfather sat me on a mule behind him, and we galloped for more than an



hour to a small mud and bamboo hut where some of our family lived. The long trip tired me.



A woman dressed in a Lurestani costume put a large straw mat down and some pillows to lean on. A



young woman, around eighteen years of age, brought a tray of tea and dates. She had a pretty face



and a head covered with silver coins dangled around her forehead. After salaam greetings, she



nervously sat the tray in front of us, and my grandfather gave her a good buyer's look, the same look



he had when he bought a mule, two cows, and a goat once. But before he could say anything, she



left, partly because she was shy and tense, and my grandfather had waited too long to speak, and an



attack of stutters did not help much.



After some talk and drinking tea with the family, we left, but not before Grandfather slipped a



twenty-toman note under the pillow. I did not understand why. On the way back, I kept thinking



maybe the place was a teahouse and he was paying for the tea and the sweets. Next summer, when



I visited my grandfather, I saw the same young woman there. She had become grandfather's

youngest wife. I guess slipping some money under the pillow indicated a nuptial arrangement. They



had a daughter and two good-looking boys. My grandfather was in his sixties when they got married.



He intended to marry a helping hand for the farm rather than hire one.



Back to Grandma's Rozehkhani. Since we had no electricity, gas lanterns were used. On that



occasion, a gas lantern called 'German Gas Promos' required pumping. I had to pump the promos



until my little thumb grew numb.



Grandma's Mullah (preacher) would sometimes arrive hours late. The Mullah was rotund



with a round, bright henna face. He wore a clock and a large turban and had a rolled-up white bed



sheet for a belt around his vast belly. In the Persia of my days, being fat was a sign of prosperity,



health, wealth, and high position. My grandfather, who had less love for our overweight Mullah,



wrote a poem that started with:

"A tummy appeared from



around the corner; a day later,



our Mullah arrived." (sounds better in Parsi)

Grandma's colossal Mullah always carries a set of rosary beads (tasbih) in his right hand, hurries to



his usual corner spot, and devours his dinner. He was the only one to eat. Early in the day, my



grandma would cook his usual meal, a whole chicken with rice and trimmings. The Mullah had



strange table manners. He would eat fast with an unusual noise, like hyenas fighting over a kill. He



would make cow-like chewing motions as he walked toward the pulpit with his mouth half open.



Grandpa hardly attended the service. Today, however, he showed up, and when he saw the Mullah's



new black turban, he looked puzzled. He could not wait to ask,

"You have changed your white turban to black?" asked Grandpa.

"Yes, I discovered I am a Seyyed," Mullah responded.



"Do you know the meaning of Seyyed?" Grandpa asked.



"Yes. I am from the household of the Prophet Mohammad," answered the Mullah.



"How could you be from the household of the Prophet Mohammad



when Arabs believe only in paternal linkage, and Mohammad had no sun?"



at this point, the Arab Mullah was getting agitated and changing colors. He threatened not to bless



this house with his present. My grandmother jumped in and spoke.



"For years, we trusted you to be a holy man."



"Now you are showing us that you are an imposter."



"Maybe you should not bless our home by staying away."

Born and raised in a Shi'a Muslim family in Iran, Hassanzadeh is the author of Iran: 'Harsh Arm



of Islam,' 'First Comes the Mosque,'—the screenplay 'Persian Pirooz' and the 'Persian Gahiji.'



George Hassanzadeh is a recognized expert in Islamic matters. He is in the process of releasing



a series of books illustrating the distorted Shari'a laws practiced by the allegedly self-appointed



infallible Arab Shiite clerics forcing medieval rule and a system of mind control in 21 st -century



Arab and non-Arab nations.



Hassanzadeh says,



"I grew up with and understand the mentality of today's Iranian Shiite elite."



George H. Hassanzadeh is a U.S. Army Veteran and lives in California.