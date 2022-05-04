Hybrid Long-Term Care Insurance Tax Tips For Business Owners Shared By AALTCI

A new video shares tips for business owners considering hybrid long-term care insurance. Posted by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance, the video focuses on ways to maximize the tax-deductible benefits.

"Business owners continue to overlook some of the enormous tax advantages associated with the purchase of long-term care insurance," declares Jesse Slome, American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance director. "Many are not aware that hybrid long-term care policies may also offer tax deductible benefits but there's much to know before signing on the dotted line."



The Association just posted a seven-minute video designed to highlight key points and share tips on what business owners should know. "The objective is to make the individual informed and armed with the questions to ask their financial advisor or insurance agent in order to maximize their potential tax deduction," Slome notes.

"When it comes to hybrid or linked benefit long-term care policy options, costs can vary as can potentially available benefits," Slome stresses. "The amount of premium that can be tax deductible can also vary based on how the actual insurance policy is written and filed. Few people would ever think to ask about that or to know how to maximize the potential amount they can deduct."

To view the new video go to https://youtu.be/ST80nUbRqYU.

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of long-term care planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid long-term care solutions. To access information go to https://www.aaltci.org/hybrid or call the organization at 818-597-3227.