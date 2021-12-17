Speaker
How well prepared is your enterprise risk management system?
Gary W. Patterson -- Big 4 CPA, Stanford MBA
Atlanta, GA
Friday, December 17, 2021


Are you one of the half of businesses (50%) who do not have sufficient capabilities in-house to manage all the third-party risks they face?

Are you one of the three quarters of respondents (74%) who admit that they urgently need to make TPRM more consistent across the enterprise?

Are you one of the three quarters (75%) of businesses who could do better at using technologies to improve either the workflow automation or monitoring of third parties?

You can read the survey report at   Third party risk management outlook (kpmg.us)

