How to Stop Being Stuck and Scale Your Business Faster as a Woman in Business
From:
Charlotte Howard Collins -- Heart Centered Women Publishing Charlotte Howard Collins -- Heart Centered Women Publishing
Summerville, SC
Saturday, October 29, 2022

 

There's a big problem that I see Women in business face, and it's that they're stuck trying to figure out how to become financially free. And it doesn't have to be this way!

The solution is actually quite simple: change your way of thinking and start productizing your services.

Now, I know this may sound easier said than done. After all, it took me a decade to figure it all out. But trust me, it's worth it.

Productizing your services means creating a system or process that can be delivered again and again, without your direct involvement. This could be anything from an online course to a piece of software to a physical product.

The benefits of productizing your services are numerous:

-You make more money with less effort

-You can reach more people with your message

-You free up your time so you can work on other things (or take a vacation!)

If you're ready to make the switch from being stuck to financially free, comment below and let me know! I'd love to hear from you.

Charlotte Howard Collins is an Award Winning Female Business Growth Expert, Best Selling Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur and Founder of Heart Centered Women Publishing, and has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX as well as thousands of magazines and media outlets.

She helps female entrepreneurs build successful and profitable businesses doing what they love. She teaches female entrepreneurs a repeatable process and system for writing, launching, monetizing and scaling their business using a book.

Charlotte used her own best seller book series and signature strategies to build two of her own multi-million dollar businesses. She has received numerous awards during her entrepreneurial career, including the Top 100 Dynamic Leader Award, Transformational Women Leader Award, Women Leaders To Look Up To Award, Women in Business Mentor Award, Top Marketing Expert Award, named Informational Marketing Genius, Best Entrepreneur Award & ICONIC Writer Influencer and many more!

With over 20 years of experience in the business world, she knows what it takes for female entrepreneurs to thrive. Her approach is simple but effective: she helps clients identify their passions and create successful and profitable businesses around them. She has worked with small business women to multi-millionaire female entrepreneurs.


Through her Signature Write, Speak And Profit™ trademarked program, Charlotte helps her clients to create their own signature best seller book series and then teaches them how to use their books to increase their income, impact and influence. Charlotte is a loving wife and mom of four beautiful children. In her spare time, she loves hairstyling, writing, reading, traveling, going to the beach and cooking. Want to make your dreams a reality? Contact her today at www.charlottehowardcollins.com
