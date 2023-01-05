How to Lose Weight in 2023 – Everything You Need to Know

Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston’s new article series will help you keep your New Year’s resolutions to lose weight.

Are you one of the millions of people who made New Year's resolutions to lose weight?

If so, you'll want to read Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston's 3-part weight loss article series because it has everything you need to know if you're serious about reaching your goals.

According to statistics, 80% fail to keep their New Year's resolutions. Less than 9% succeed.

Given the extremely high failure rate, for weight loss resolutions, you're unlikely to reach your goals without the valuable information Houston has to share.



NOTE: You can access Houston's article series here or below.

Says Houston, "It saddens me that so many people fail to reach their weight loss goals. Especially when you can do so many simple things to make your weight loss journey a success."

Houston's weight loss article series has been very well received. But the third article with tips for guaranteed weight loss success has been the most popular of the three.

Houston comments "'People say this one's their favorite because the tips are easy-to-implement, and can be used anywhere, anytime, and in any eating situation. They're featured in my upcoming book. Using these 3 tips daily will practically guarantee weight loss success."

NOTE: The 3 tips are taken from the chapter on Table Tactics in Houston's upcoming book, Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise.

Click here to access Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston's weight loss article series, or access each individual article at the links below.

The Shocking Truth about New Year's Resolutions to Lose Weight

This article provides a hard, cold look at the statistics for New Year's weight loss resolutions. It's good to know what you're up against. That way you won't end up being one of the three categories of "disappointed dieters" described in the article who fail to reach their weight loss goals.

The Secret to Keeping Your New Year's Weight Loss Resolutions

The second article in the series takes a brief look at 7 common reasons why most people who go on diets fail to reach their weight loss goals. Certain factors are an indication that the diet you've chosen is doomed to fail.

The article also reveals a particular strategy that one study found to be the common thread among people who were successful at keeping their New Year's resolutions.

3 Tips to Practically Guarantee Your Weight Loss Success

The third article gives 3 specific tactics associated with the strategy above. They can easily be done by anyone, anywhere, anytime - and work in any eating situation.

If the tips are used daily, anyone serious about losing weight is certain to reach their goal.