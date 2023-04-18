How to Handle Disruption Like A Ninja Warrior With Nancy Boyd

From: Nancy Boyd -- Bright Wings Inc. Eugene , OR Tuesday, April 18, 2023









In this video, we'll explore the importance of patience during times of disruption and change. Whether you're dealing with a major shift in your industry, a personal setback, or a global crisis, staying patient and focused can help you navigate the challenges ahead. We'll share practical tips and strategies for cultivating patience, including mindfulness techniques, reframing negative thoughts, and setting realistic expectations. By the end of this video, you'll have the tools you need to stay calm, centered, and resilient in the face of disruption.



