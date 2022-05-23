Monday, May 23, 2022

How to Create More Engaging Virtual Presentations

[San Jose, CA] — Most virtual presenters could be much better at engaging their audiences. After two years of virtual presentations, audiences want more than polls, chat and watching boring slides.

Most virtual presenters have no idea how to up their game. And they don't have the time to dig through hours and hours of resources to find nuggets that can work for them.

Rebecca Morgan is excited to offer the "Master Virtual Presentations" series of five 1/2-day, live, virtual master classes June 9-23.

She understands the importance of virtual presentations as they are here to stay. But mastering virtual presentations can be a difficult and confusing task, even for good presenters. Rebecca is a Certified Virtual Presenter, Certified Speaking Professional, and Certified Management Consultant. Her master classes focuse on helping virtual presenters refine their skills so they are professional, effective, and engaging.

"This was the most valuable webinar I've ever participated in. I've attended many Training Magazine webinars and your session was the most content-rich with relevant examples. You were unbelievable!!!" says Jim Prost, past President for the National Speakers Assn. Northern California, "You provided a great example of what it looks like to manage yourself if you run into glitches… it's as if you planned and rehearsed it. Thank you!!!"

Details are at bit.ly/RebeccaRetreat

Rebecca Morgan, CSP, CMC, CVP, has been conducting virtual presentations since 1996 — you can imagine how primitive they were then!

She's learned how to blend her professional speaking, training, facilitating skills into riveting virtual presentations. And she's willing to teach your virtual presenters (or you!) how to integrate the best ideas for engagement and stellar virtual presentations.

Rebecca is an international speaker, management consultant and bestselling author of 28 books. She's appeared on Oprah, 60 Minutes, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes.com, CNBC, NPR, USA Today and international media.