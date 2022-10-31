Monday, October 31, 2022

Want to be a health coach?

The internationally acclaimed manual How to Be a Health Coach: An Integrative Wellness Approach, is released in its 3rd edition format and available online This comprehensive resource with evidence-based methods and tool for supporting lasting behavior change and mindset shifts serves as the leading text for professional health coaches throughout the US and in India and China. Used in over 100 schools and training programs, the book conveys essential skills and knowledge to master the art and science of coaching.

Author Meg Jordan, PhD, RN, NBC-HWC, is a behavior change specialist, medical anthropologist, award winning interntional health journalist, National Board Certified Health Coach, and Professor of Integrative Health Studies at California Institute of Integral Studies.

Dr. Jordan is a sought-after presenter and author of numerous groundbreaking ppublications that examine the differences between coaching and psychotherapy. This 3rd edition includes important contemporary issues that make coaching inclusive and integrative, according to behavior change researchers, James and Janice Prochaska.

The new edition features:

* Templates for first, ongoing and closing sessions, and Motivational Interviewing.

* Group Coaching instructional guide

* New chapter on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for coaching

* Health Lifestyle biometrics and guide for folks with coaching chronic diseases

* Competencies for preparing for the NBHWC Certification Exam

337 pages, APA citations, fully indexed, $48 paperback, Kindle version also available

# # #