How the White House Dog Type Race Has Changed

When Biden was still in the running, a lighthearted song The White House Dog Race compared the leadership styles of Biden and Trump based on having different personality types, using a new personality typing system I developed in the spirit of some traditional systems, such as Myers-Briggs, Color Profiling, and DISC – the Dog Type Personality System described in What Type of Dog Are You? published by Waterside Productions and featured in a series of workshops with groups of business and professional people. The system is based on four different dog types which have different leadership styles. Think of Biden as a Golden Retriever, supportive-helper type of leader, while Trump is like a German Shepherd, the dominant-aggressive type.

Now that Harris has entered the race, she is a German Shepherd type, resulting in an even more intense battle between Trump and Harris. So now the White House Dog Race song has been revised to apply to any politicians with different personality types and leadership styles who are running in different races. And the system can be applied to anyone to better understand yourself and others and have better relationships in your work and personal life.

You can listen to the revised White House Dog Race Song on YouTube at https://youtu.be/20atG4k_DxU. And you can learn more about the different dog types in What Type of Dog Are You by Gini Graham Scott, PhD on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/What-Type-Dog-Are-You/dp/1954968140. There's an ebook edition there too.

The author of this book and songwriter is Gini Graham Scott, who has written over 200 books and produced 15 feature films and documentaries in distribution with different distributors.

