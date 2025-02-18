From: Dr. Burton Schuler -- Morton's Toe Expert Panama City , FL Tuesday, February 18, 2025



Morton's Neuroma A neuroma of the foot, (often called Morton's Neuroma) is an abnormal thickening or swelling of the nerve that runs between the 3rd and 4th metatarsal bone (heads) of the foot. This thickening or swelling of the nerve is due to a "choking" of the nerve at the metatarsal heads at the front part of the foot (See diagram above) This results in a shooting and burning pain into the toes and or ball of the foot. Morton's Neuroma was first written about in the medical journals by Dr. Thomas George Morton in 1876. It is highly unlikely that Dr. Dudley J. Morton (father of the Morton's Toe) ever met Dr. Thomas Morton; because Thomas Morton died in 1903, when Dudley Morton was just starting medical school. They were not related. However Morton's Toe, and Morton's Neuroma do have a great deal in common, because in In my opinion, the reason for the irritation seen in the Morton's Neuroma is caused by a abnormal Morton's Toe. Dr. Burton S. Schuler, Podiatrist, Foot Doctor, of Panama City, Fl (aka Dr. Morton's Toe) is this country's, and internationally, leading expert on the painful medical problem know as the Morton's Toe or the Long Second Toe. He is the author of the book Why You Realy Hurt: It All Starts In The Foot , which is the only book ever written about the Morton"s Toe. It was published in 2009 and now is in it's 4th printing. The book is the story of how the Morton's Toe can cause pain not only of your foot but thru out your whole body. Dr. Schuler is a 1975 graduate of the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. He has also written the 1982 The Agony Of De-Feet, A Podiatrist's Guide To Foot Care, His articles about the foot, have appeared in the leading podiatric journals and publications. He has been interviewed by such varied publications as the New York Times, Cosmopolitan Magazine, and First for Women. During his almost 50 year career he has appeared on hundreds of radio stations to give his expert opinion regarding the Morton's Toe and other foot problems.

