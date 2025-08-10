How Trump Froze and Conquered the GOP — Swiss “Campaign Doctor” Says Politico Alum Isenstadt Cracks the Code in New Book

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Dr. Louis Perron, the Swiss political consultant known as The Campaign Doctor, says that Politico alum Alex Isenstadt's Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power nails exactly how Trump turned a shaky midterm performance and multiple indictments into a total GOP lockdown.

[Zurich, Switzerland, August 11, 2025] Dr. Louis Perron, political consultant and strategist to candidates worldwide — better known as The Campaign Doctor — says that Politico's Alex Isenstadt's Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power is the single most revealing book on how Donald Trump froze the GOP field, consolidated his hold over his party and won an unlikely comeback.

Isenstadt's work casts Trump as an old-school party boss, keeping meticulous track of allies and enemies — a portrayal that feels spot-on for Perron.

"What fascinated me most," Perron says, "was the part of the book covering the time right after the 2022 midterms. Republicans underperformed, and for a moment, the party seemed ready to move on. Then Trump dropped his re-election announcement, a bold move to freeze the field and remind everyone who's in charge."

According to Perron, the book also exposes the strategic missteps of Trump's primary rivals. "They tiptoed around him. Even Nikki Haley only truly ran against him for a couple of weeks and she shot up to 40% during that time. That's proof of the race that could have been if others had dared to draw sharper contrasts."

Isenstadt doesn't shy away from the impact of Trump's legal troubles either. Perron notes: "Instead of hurting him in the polls, there was a rallying effect. As polling is driving a lot of what is happening in politics, this was a key element to tighten his hold on the GOP."

"It's quite noteworthy how successful Trump was with an approach in which revenge was a key component," says Dr. Perron.