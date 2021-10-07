How To Win With Your Finances In Crisis Times

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Saturday, September 25th, Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show aired Dr. Willie Jolley's interview with journalist and nationally syndicated Washington Post columnist, Michelle Singletary. Singletary's award-winning column, The Color of Money, appears twice a week in newspapers across America. Additionally, her online financial programs reach millions of people around the world.

Singletary is a frequent contributor to CNN's New Day, CNN Newsroom, and The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer. She has also been the host of a PBS Special and a nationally syndicated TV show on TV One.

In addition to her professional work, Michelle Singletary directs the Prosperity Partners Ministry, a financial education program, at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Maryland.

Her newest best-selling book, What To Do with Your Money When Crisis Hits, asks the important question: how do you prevent a crisis from turning into a full-blown catastrophe?

Michelle Singletary's powerful interview with Dr. Willie Jolley is now available on his Wealthy Ways Podcast. During the interview, Singletary shares the financial principles she has learned and taught millions of others to help them create wealth.





The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Willie Jolley's Wealthy Ways podcast is available on C Suite Radio, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Tunein, iHeartRadio and Spotify.

Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley," on the Erica Campbell Show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.





