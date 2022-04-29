Speaker
How To Sell More Books Today
Charlotte Howard Collins -- Heart Centered Women Publishing Charlotte Howard Collins -- Heart Centered Women Publishing
Summerville, SC
Friday, April 29, 2022

 

In order to sell more books, it is important to first understand the book-buying process. Studies have shown that the average reader will take several weeks—and sometimes even months—to make a purchase decision.

 

This is because they want to be sure that they are spending their money on a book that is worth their time and investment. As an author, you can help potential readers feel confident in their purchase decision by providing strong marketing materials, such as a well-written book description, endorsements from respected sources, and positive reviews from other readers. 

In addition, you can also reach out to potential readers directly through social media and other online platforms. By taking the time to connect with your audience and build rapport, you can create a loyal fan base that is more likely to buy your books.

Charlotte Howard Collins is a loving wife and mom to four beautiful children. She’s an Award Winning Business Growth Expert, Best Selling Author, Publisher, Speaker and Entrepreneur who helps WOMEN build successful and profitable businesses doing what they love. 

She owns the largest female entrepreneur tv and podcast streaming media network reaching more than 500 MILLION of the right people and providing women the ability to globally monetize content through strategic partnerships throughout the media, pr and publishing industries.

She teaches women a repeatable process and system for writing, launching, monetizing and scaling their business using a book. Whether they’re just starting out and writing their first book or they’re looking to scale to 7 Figures and beyond. Charlotte has the knowledge, tools and experience you need to take your business to the next level! Her ultimate goal is helping more women work SMARTER not harder while creating more FREEDOM. Get FREE Resources at http://www.charlottehowardcollins.com 

 
