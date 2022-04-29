How To Sell More Books Today

Charlotte Howard Collins is a loving wife and mom to four beautiful children. She’s an Award Winning Business Growth Expert, Best Selling Author, Publisher, Speaker and Entrepreneur who helps WOMEN build successful and profitable businesses doing what they love.
She owns the largest female entrepreneur tv and podcast streaming media network reaching more than 500 MILLION of the right people and providing women the ability to globally monetize content through strategic partnerships throughout the media, pr and publishing industries.
She teaches women a repeatable process and system for writing, launching, monetizing and scaling their business using a book. Whether they’re just starting out and writing their first book or they’re looking to scale to 7 Figures and beyond. Charlotte has the knowledge, tools and experience you need to take your business to the next level! Her ultimate goal is helping more women work SMARTER not harder while creating more FREEDOM. Get FREE Resources at http://www.charlottehowardcollins.com