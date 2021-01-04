Speaker
How Posture Can Affect Your Body!
From:
Dr. Romina Ghassemi -- Bax-u Posture Support Brace Dr. Romina Ghassemi -- Bax-u Posture Support Brace
Santa Monica , CA
Monday, January 4, 2021


Bad posture affects more than how you look. Slouching hurts your body by creating a curvature in your Spine, which cuts off your nerve supply. This can lead to several health issues, as it limits your brain's ability to communize with the rest of your body.

This can also lead to Back, Neck, and Shoulder Pain. Poor circulation, impaired lung function, poor digestion, constricted nerves, misaligned Spine, spine curvature, headache, and jaw pain.

Check out and discover the simple alternatives and techniques in restoring the healthy you through my webinar!

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmB-E6i59Mk&feature=emb_title
Name: Dr. Romina Ghassemi
Group: THINK HEALTHY INC.
