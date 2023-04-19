Speaker
How Full Spectrum Light Therapy Can Improve Your Mood and Energy Levels
Nancy Boyd -- Bright Wings Inc.
Eugene, OR
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

 

In this video, we'll explore the science behind full spectrum light therapy and how it can help improve your mood and energy levels.

We'll also discuss the different types of full spectrum light therapy lamps and how to use them effectively.  I find personally love them and have several in my home and office.

Here's a great selection of full spectrum light therapy lamps for you. Click Here to find a great selection of full spectrum light therapy lamps.   (Full disclosure: We have a partner relationship with these vendors and when you purchase, we get a small percent of the sale in compensation for our referrals, which is a win-win for us all. )

Bright Wings, Inc. is an empowerment resource company located in Eugene, OR..   For more information about products and services, click here.
Name: Nancy
Group: Bright Wings, Inc.
Dateline: Eugene, OR United States
Direct Phone: 800-914-2975
Main Phone: 800-914-2975
Cell Phone: 5413578375
