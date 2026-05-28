How Do You Score on AI Search? Get Your Free AI Visibility Score — Plus Claim a FREE $1,295 ExpertCLICK Press Room with NewsUSA.

Get Your Free AI Visibility Score — Plus Claim a FREE $1,295 ExpertCLICK Premier Press Room When You Purchase NewsUSA

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 28, 2026 — As artificial intelligence systems increasingly replace traditional search engines for recommendations, research and online discovery, ExpertCLICK.com and NewsUSA announced a new combined media visibility package designed to help experts, authors, speakers, consultants, nonprofits, businesses and organizations improve both media exposure and AI search visibility.

The new program combines nationwide NewsUSA syndicated media placement with a complimentary ExpertCLICK Premier Membership, regularly valued at $1,295 annually.

The announcement comes as platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity increasingly rely on trusted editorial-style sources, news stories, expert commentary and authoritative online profiles when generating recommendations and answers for users.

"AI search is becoming the new front page of the internet. If your organization is not visible to AI systems, your competitors may be recommended instead"



— Mitchell P. Davis, Founder of ExpertCLICK

According to ExpertCLICK, the combined NewsUSA and ExpertCLICK package is designed to help organizations increase discoverability across both traditional search engines and emerging AI-driven recommendation systems.

NewsUSA's syndicated story placement network delivers guaranteed placement across more than 2,500 news and media websites nationwide, including placements in all 50 states and Top 100 U.S. media markets. The service includes professionally written feature stories, placement reporting, proof images and media metrics.

How Do You Score on AI Search? Find Out FREE — Just Enter Your Website URL Get Your AI Score — Plus Claim Your FREE $1,295 ExpertCLICK Press Room

Included NewsUSA Premier Benefits

No additional charge: NewsUSA will optimize your stories for AI models including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and other AI systems to crawl, index and cite your content.

NewsUSA will optimize your stories for AI models including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and other AI systems to crawl, index and cite your content. FREE: Receive a complimentary AI Visibility Score and AI Authority Audit by entering your website URL at NewsUSA.AI.

Receive a complimentary AI Visibility Score and AI Authority Audit by entering your website URL at NewsUSA.AI. Structured editorial formatting designed for AI discoverability and authority positioning.

Enhanced visibility for AI-generated answers and recommendations.

Guaranteed placement across 2,500+ news and media websites nationwide.

Average 2,600+ placements across all 50 states and Top 100 U.S. media markets.

Featured placements may include USA Today, Los Angeles Times, California Business Journal and 1,000+ additional media outlets.

Professional writing, editing and multiple story revisions included.

Proof images of every placement provided.

Detailed Excel placement and media reach reports included.

Domain Authority reporting for participating media websites.

TV interview opportunities on major network affiliates.

Podcast and Top 100 market radio interview booking available.

State and regional guaranteed placement options available.

Spanish-language syndicated story placement available.

Infographic and listicle syndication campaigns available.

News Flow online dashboard for story editing, approvals and reporting access.

Traffic amplification and click-boosting options available.

32,000+ clients served since 1987.

100% satisfaction guarantee or another campaign free.

Included ExpertCLICK Premier Benefits

Unlimited news release distribution with future scheduling capability.

SEO optimized online press room with direct website backlinks.

Indexing under up to 39 customized topics.

Support for YouTube videos, full HTML newsletters and opt-in forms.

Do-follow embedded text links for additional SEO value.

Social media integration for LinkedIn, X, BlueSky and Facebook.

Automated RSS blog syndication across multiple channels.

Ability to answer journalist questions publicly at InterviewCLICK.com.

Inclusion at RadioTOUR.com for multimedia and video news releases.

Access to expanded distribution through AP, PR Newswire and NewsUSA.

Speaker bureau profile through the International Platform Association.

Featured placement advantages within ExpertCLICK search and topic results.

Complimentary banner ad placement and professional one-sheet PDF creation.

Access to journalist search tools and targeted media outreach options.

Custom SEO-friendly URL handle for your press room.

Live customer support by phone, text and email.

First placement in search and topic results above other members.

Placement in up to two additional front-page topics.

Exclusive Validated Expert membership icons for websites and marketing materials.

The Best Part Clients receive both nationwide NewsUSA syndication and ExpertCLICK's full $1,295 Premier Membership package — together at the standard NewsUSA campaign price.

Get Your AI Search Report Free Click Here Get My FREE AI Score

SEO & AI Visibility

Mitchell P. Davis trained with BruceClay.com, one of the leading SEO training firms in the industry. With more than 27 years of SEO experience, ExpertCLICK says many members have achieved strong long-term Google visibility through cumulative media exposure, search optimization and authoritative editorial placement strategies.

The company says AI visibility is rapidly becoming one of the most important competitive advantages online because AI systems increasingly select and summarize trusted editorial sources when answering user questions.

"Many organizations still focus only on traditional search engines," Davis said. "But AI systems are now acting as recommendation engines. The organizations that appear in trusted editorial-style media coverage may increasingly become the organizations AI systems recommend"

About ExpertCLICK

ExpertCLICK.com helps experts, authors, speakers and organizations gain media visibility through online press rooms, news release distribution, journalist query services and search engine optimized expert profiles. The company traces its roots to the original "Talk Show Guest Directory" first published in 1984. The New York Times once described the service as "Dial-an-Expert"

ExpertCLICK also operates InterviewCLICK.com, where journalists can publicly post media questions and receive answers from qualified experts, creating additional public visibility and SEO value for participating members.

Contact:



ExpertCLICK Support



Phone/Text: (202) 333-5000



Email: Support@ExpertClick.com



Web:www.ExpertCLICK.com

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