How Caregivers’ Good Intentions Are Suspected as Elder Abuse

Denver, CO – October 30, 2024. Family caregivers with good intentions who help elderly parents can be suspected of elder abuse. The most suspected actions by caregivers are financial exploitation and physical or emotional abuse.

Types of Elder Abuse

For example, taking an elderly parent to the bank to withdraw large funds or issue large checks—if one is not an agent under power of attorney or named on a bank account—can appear suspicious to a bank teller who is a mandatory reporter.

A caregiver who fails to take an elderly parent to doctor appointments, especially if a parent is losing weight or has multiple health diagnoses, can be viewed as potential care neglect. Additionally, poor hygiene, not taking medications, or challenges managing daily needs at home can be viewed as self-neglect.

Emotional abuse occurs when caregivers isolate persons who need care from friends or family. These actions can result in depression or anxiety for older adults who are used to visiting with family and friends or participating in social activities.

Unintentional Actions of Well-Intended Caregivers

Caregivers who want to balance care responsibilities can feel that less is more concerning participation in outside activities that may be time-consuming when so much work is to be done. However, placing limitations on social connections for an aging parent by withdrawing from normal activities places limitations that can result in greater health and physical declines.

While many caregivers have good intentions, many fail to see how others may consider their actions suspicious. For caregivers suspected of elder abuse, being transparent by providing information to adult protective services and the police is the best way to work through the situation for a positive outcome.

Pamela D Wilson Caregiving Expert, Advocate, & Speaker

Wilson is a caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and care receivers.

