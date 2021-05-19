How A Pre-med Student Became A Stock Market Pro

On Saturday, May 8th , Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show aired Dr. Willie Jolley's interview with J.R. Fenwick, the Founder and CEO of FLipThatStock.com and Hold That Stock.

Fenwick's education and technology company specializes in teaching beginners how the stock market works and how to make money flipping and holding stocks from their laptops, tablets, and smartphones!

FLipThatStock's fun and uncomplicated platform includes videos, audios and live weekly training, including access to private social media groups.

J.R. graduated from Hampton University with a degree in nursing/pre-med at the urging of his father, who was a doctor and his mother, who was a nurse. Upon graduating and working as a registered nurse for a year, he joined corporate America, taking on sales and marketing positions in the pharmaceutical, medical equipment and diagnostic industries.

But his true passion was being an entrepreneur. While still working in corporate America, J.R. began turning each of his passions (including recording and producing music, martial arts, coaching, and marketing) into profitable businesses that combined and surpassed his six-figure corporate salary!

J.R. quit his $100,000 a year job and went on to write the award-winning book, How I Quit My $100,000 A Year Job, which inspires, motivates, and educates others on how to turn their passions into profits. He even launched a TV show called "The Kick Your BOSS To The Curb."

J.R. Fenwick is a featured speaker for entrepreneurial conferences around the country, on the topics of the stock market and entrepreneurism.

The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley" on the Erica Campbell Show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

William Jolley Productions, Inc.: Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.





To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.

