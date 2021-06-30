Find out why Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston says hot dog eating contests can be hazardous to your health.

This weekend dozens of hot dog eating contests will be taking place nationwide. This includes Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, which is considered to be the "Super Bowl "of eating competitions.

Because competitive eating events are at an all-time high during the 4th of July weekend, Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston feels a warning is in order.

Says Houston, "Would-be-participants need to know that hot dog eating contests are not the harmless fun they appear to be. They are deceptively dangerous and can sometimes result in death.

She feels the growing popularity of speed eating as a major competitive sport should be a major cause for concern.

The International Federation of Competitive Eating (IFOCE) sanctions approximately 50 to 80 Major League Eating events each year, including Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Houston, the author of the upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise, is highly disturbed by the message organized competitive eating sends, saying "These events glamorize overeating, promote binge-eating behavior, and basically reward people for pigging out".

Joey Chestnut, the winner of last year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won $10,000 for downing 75 hotdogs in 10 minutes.

"It's unhealthy to consume that much food in such a short period of time," says Houston, who recently published a free tip sheet entitled 6 Sneaky Ways to Slow Down Your Eating Speed. "People should be eating slower, not faster.

The biggest danger posed by speed-eating is that of choking to death. Houston cites some of the fatalities that have occurred at competitive eating events.

a 41-year-old California man died after choking on tacos during a taco-eating competition.

a 21-year-old college student in Connecticut choked to death while participating in a pancake-eating contest.

a 42-year-old Colorado man choked to death during a doughnut-eating contest.

an 11-year-old boy died after choking during an eating contest held at his school.

a 47-year-old South Dakota man choked to death in a 4th of July weekend hot dog eating contest

All official Major League Eating events sanctioned by the International Federation of Competitive Eating (IFOCE) require the onsite presence of an emergency medical technician.

But most local eating contests that take place at bars, restaurants, food festivals, and county fairs rarely have such safeguards in place.

Houston concludes with this warning to would-be-participants in amateur eating events, "Hot dog eating contests are not the harmless fun they appear to be. They could end up costing you your life. It's not something you want to try at your neighborhood block party or your next backyard barbecue.

