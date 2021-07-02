Hot Dog Eating Contest Risks, Dangers: Interview Eat Smart Expert

Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston is available for interviews on the risks and dangers of hot dog eating contests and other competitive eating events. With over 112 eating contests taking place nationwide this 4th of July weekend, Houston feels people deserve to know the truth.

Although hot dog eating contests are generally viewed as harmless fun, the sad truth is that people have lost their lives at some of these types of events.

Houston maintains that lives are at risk because the public remains unaware of the health risks and the immediate dangers of participating in competitive eating events.

Last year, Joey Chestnut, the winner of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest (the world's most famous eating competition) won $10,000 for downing 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

"It's unhealthy to consume that much food in such a short period of time," says Houston, the author of the upcoming book, Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise, "And it's totally irresponsible to promote as entertainment, events that glamorize overeating, encourage binge-eating behavior, and reward people for pigging out."

Houston points out that in addition to being unhealthy, eating contests are unsuspecting health hazards that have cost amateurs and uniformed participants their lives.

The family of a 41-year-old California man who choked to death during a taco-eating contest at a baseball game is suing the event's organizers for negligence. They allege the sponsors failed to fully inform competitors of the risks and dangers involved. And this is by no means an isolated incident.

The family of a 20-year-old college student who choked to death during a pancake-eating contest filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the University where the eating event took place.

In recent years speed-eating has evolved into a major league competitive sport, with its own governing body to enforce safety regulations at officially sanctioned eating events. Unfortunately, amateur eating competitions seldom have such safeguards in place.

Houston is gravely concerned that media coverage of amateur eating events like local hot dog eating contests rarely mention the long and short term health consequences, or the dangers of participating in such events.

She maintains that local hot dog eating contests are not only dangerous but potentially fatal, insisting, "They should not be featured as 'fun and entertainment' at bars and restaurants, neighborhood block parties or backyard barbecues."

To get the truth about hot dog eating contests and other competitive eating events, interview Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston at EatSmartExpert@gmail.com or 718 708-9799.

Ruth Houston can discuss:

Notable deaths and lawsuits involving fatalities at local competitive eating events.

The immediate dangers of participating in hot dog eating contests.

The long- and short-term risks of competitive eating

The negative messages eating conveyed by official Major League Eating events

The deceptive physical appearance of the top-ranking professional eaters

Safety precautions required at official Major League Eating events which are rarely observed at amateur eating contests.

The shocking nutritional content of the food consumed by a hot dog eating contestant and why it makes these among the worst kinds of competitive eating events.

What the medical community has to say about the sport of competitive eating

How much money top-ranking male and female competitive eaters can earn in prize money, appearance fees, and sponsorships.

Why bars, restaurants, and corporate sponsors consider eating contests good for business.

