Horoscopes 2021 Predict Good News For The New Year

Good news coming in 2021-for all zodiac signs. See the great new future on its way to you in Astrologer Anne's 2021 horoscopes.

"We're coming out of the long, dark tunnel of 2020—and into brighter, lighter days in 2021," according to Chicago astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike.

As of this year, the positions of the stars show that the world is finally in the Age Of Aquarius predicted in the 1960s, Nordhaus-Bike said, adding, "we'll have plenty of special Aquarius energy to put wind in our sails so we can finally move forward and make our way into sunnier times."

The Age Of Aquarius, a change from the last two centuries of more materialistic earth energy, will see people focus more on idealism, humanitarian action, philanthropy, friendship, and spiritual progress.

Cosmic Mission In Age Of Aquarius

Everyone has a special cosmic mission, and what that mission is depends on one's zodiac sign. Nordhaus-Bike has created her 2021 horoscopes to help people discover their new cosmic mission in the young Aquarian Age.

Nordhaus-Bike has written detailed horoscopes for all 12 zodiac signs.

Her 2021 horoscopes put 2020 in perspective for every star sign - and then tell about the great changes coming in 2021 so we can all move on to a great new future.

They include specific dates that favor moving full speed ahead, or being cautious, about key aspects of life including love, relationships, work, money, and health. These 2021 horoscopes provide vital information that will help everyone celebrate successes from the last year so they can go on and achieve wonderful things in 2021.

Successful Record

Nordhaus-Bike's predictions for a turbulent 2020 were spot on. "We'll look back after this year and realize it brought us to a turning point," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "Things will never be the same after 2020," which she predicted would have "sudden changes" and "so much powerful astrology that it's going to feel like a rollercoaster."