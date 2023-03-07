FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Chicago, IL – March 1, 2023 – Shift Happens is proud to announce the creating of in-the-room or on zoom presentation, "Hooking A Catfish: Reeling In The Love And Avoiding The Treacherous Waters Of Online Dating" and "Hook, Line, and Stinker: Reeling In The Truth About Romance Scams"by renowned speaker and author James D. Feldman.

With the rise of online dating and social media platforms, the risk of falling victim to romance scams has increased dramatically. Feldman's presentation will provide attendees with valuable insights and tools to protect themselves, their families, and their friends from these scams, which can have devastating financial, safety, security, and emotional consequences.

Feldman is a recognized expert in romance dating scams, having personally experienced numerous 'catfish' and other romance scams. His engaging and informative speaking style has captivated audiences worldwide, and his strategies for detecting and avoiding scams will help countless individuals stay safe online.

The risks of romance scams are real, and raising awareness and educating individuals on how to protect themselves is essential. Attendees will leave his events with valuable insights and tools to stay safe online.

James has created three separate presentations for each demographic.

1) For parents and grandparents to discuss with tweens about their safety and security

2) Adults who find themselves using dating apps and want to become aware of the 'red flags' for romance scams, and

3) Mature adults receive monetary requests from individuals they have met online.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the leading experts in romance scams. For more information about how to book James for an interview or presentation, go to http://jfa.tips/BookACall or reach out to him using these links http://jfa.tips/BizCard or jfeldman@shifthappens.com 312 527 1111.