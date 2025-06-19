Honouring Scientific Integrity: Dr. Chris DeArmitt Receives the 2025 True Science Award ??

The Plastics Research Council is proud to share that our founder, Dr. Chris DeArmitt, has been awarded the CCMBC True Science Award at this year's Game Changer Gala in Scarborough, Ontario.

In a world where environmental narratives are often shaped by emotion and misinformation, Dr. DeArmitt stands out as a steadfast advocate for facts. With over 5,000 scientific studies reviewed and countless public engagements around the globe, he continues to bring clarity to the plastics conversation through rigorous science and accessible education.

?? His books, The Plastics Paradox and Shattering the Plastic Illusion, have found their way into the hands of U.S. Congress members, Canadian Parliamentarians, and curious minds everywhere, fuelling informed dialogue on plastics and sustainability.

This recognition from the Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses of Canada (CCMBC) underscores what we've long known: that truth, backed by data and courage, can drive meaningful change.

At the Plastics Research Council, we remain committed to our mission—to empower decision-makers, industry, and the public with scientifically validated environmental insights. We thank CCMBC for this honour and congratulate Dr. DeArmitt for his unwavering pursuit of truth.