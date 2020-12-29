Speaker
Home Care Insurance Options In Georgia and Colorado Explored In New Videos
American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Los Angeles , CA
Tuesday, December 29, 2020


Home care insurance for Georgia seniors
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

Two new videos explore home care insurance options available for older Americans residing in Georgia and Colorado.  The videos were produced by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"When you live a long life, the chances you'll need care become highly likely," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization.  "When that happens, people want to remain in the comfort and familiarity of their own home.  Having some affordable home care insurance can make that possible."

The Association director was the featured presenter on two new videos that explore home care insurance options for residents in Georgia and Colorado.   "There are a couple of insurance plan options available in these states that more consumers should know about," he adds noting that not all states have permitted short-term care or home care only insurance options.

"These products are often ideal for individuals who may find traditional long-term care insurance too costly, or have some existing health issues that would prevent them from qualifying for traditional LTC coverage," Slome shared.  "They also can be an affordable option."

To learn more about these options, contact the organization.  "We will gladly answer general questions and connect individuals with a knowledgeable specialist licensed to educate consumers and offer pricing," Slome adds.

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. request long-term care insurance quotes call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org.

Jesse Slome is director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.  He also directs the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance and the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance agents.
