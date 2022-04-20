‘Hollywood on the Tiber Film Awards,’ Based in Rome, Italy, Recognizes Kevin Schewe’s ‘Bad Love Tiger’ for BEST FEATURE SCRIPT

Jasper, Indiana—Kevin Schewe won a BEST FEATURE SCRIPT award for Bad Love Tigers, his original screenplay based on his second book, at Hollywood on the Tiber Film Awards in Rome, Italy.

"The history between Rome and Hollywood is truly amazing, so many classic movies were made in Europe with Italian partners, it is truly exciting to be a part of that tradition," Kevin Schewe commented.

The definition of Hollywood on the Tiber was born in the early 1950s, when the American majors decided to play for the first time several films in Europe, choosing Rome as the new capital of film production. The idea was a winning one! Two cultures were able to merge thanks to the magic of the cinema, proving that the seventh art knew no cultural barriers. Today, with this Award, they want to affirm once again that cinema is not only poetry, culture and fun, but also an extraordinary tool to give people the opportunity to know each other.

See and Hear Kevin Schewe's Instagram Post at https://www.instagram.com/tv/CcEaErQOXdq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin L. Schewe, MD (@realkevinschewe)

Bad Love Tigers has now won 25 awards including BEST SCRIPT OF THE MONTH at the Watch Out International Film Festival in Philadelphia, OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT award at the Tagore International Film Festival (TIFF) in West Bengal, India, BEST SCRIPT at the New Wave Short Film Festival in Munich, Germany, Best Screenwriter in a Feature Film at Onyko Film Awards in Ukraine, two screenplay awards at the Golden Wings International Film Awards, BEST THRILLER FEATURE SCREENPLAY and BEST SCREENPLAY OF THE MONTH, Best Feature Screenplay at the Sea of Art International Film Festival in Plock, Poland, Best Feature Screenwriting at the NYCinternational Film Festival, Best Feature Screenwriting at the Medusa Film Festival, Special Achievement Award at World Film Carnival-Singapore, Best Sci-Fi Screenplay at the Open Window International Film Challenge in India, Best Plot Award at the Beyond Earth Film Festival, Best Sci-Fi Feature Screenplay at the Karukrit International Film Festival in India, Best Script for Feature Film at the San Antonio Independent Film Festival in Ecuador, South America, Best Feature Film Screenplay at the Five Continents International Film Festival, Best Original Screenplay at the Naples Film Awards, Best Feature Script at the Cineville Calcutta Global Cinefest in India, Best Feature Screenplay at the Mumbai International Film Festival, Best Feature Screenplay and Best-Sci-Fi Screenplay at the Oniros Film Awards in New York City, Best Sci-Fi Screenplay at the New York International Film Awards, Best Feature Screenplay in London at the BIFF International Film Festival, Best Original Screenplay at the Rome International Movie Awards and Best Feature Screenplay Honorable Mention at the Florence Film Awards.

Bad Love Tigers, book two of twelve planned in the best-selling Bad Love Book Series, is about a dynamic group of young adventurers, known as the Bad Love Gang, who use a time machine to travel back to the World War II era, meet with President Roosevelt and embark on a perilous secret mission to protect an alien spaceship and defeat the Japanese in combat. Keeping America's deepest secret safe at Area-51 hinges on the success of their quest. The Bad Love Tigers Screenplay was just released to the international screenplay circuit at the end of February 2022 and has already won 25 International Awards. It is a feel good, action-adventure, sci-fi blend of Stand by Me meets Raiders of the Lost Ark or Back to the Future meets Goonies. The strong international interest and accolades that it is generating shows its blockbuster potential to attract a global audience of all ages to the big screen.

Schewe's screenplay adapted from the first book, Bad Love Strikes, has won 14 International Awards at prestigious film festivals all over the world. In Bad Love Strikes, the Gang of teens from Oak Ridge, Tennessee, accidently discovers The White Hole Project, a WWII era time machine created by Albert Einstein at the request of President Franklin Roosevelt in case the atomic bomb Manhattan Project failed. They learn how to use the White Hole Project and then design a time-travel mission back to WWII, Nazi-controlled Poland to save a group of Holocaust victims from certain death. The accurate history and edge-of-your-seat action has you rooting for this unlikely gang of misfit teenagers turned heroes!

Bad Love Strikes screenplay awards:



Best Sci-Fi Screenplay at the Los Angeles Film Awards; Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival – Best Screenplay; Best Script at the Rotterdam Independent Film Festival; Best Script in a Feature Film at the Hollywood International Golden Age Film Festival; New York Tri-State Film Festival – Best Sci-Fi Screenplay; Florida Shorts Film Festival – Best Unproduced Script; Tokyo's Genre Celebration Festival – Best Feature Screenplay; Madrid Arthouse Film Festival – Best Unproduced Feature Script; Madrid International Short Film Festival – Best Script; the Seoul International Short Film Festival in Korea – Best Script; and in Munich, Germany at the New Wave Short Film Festival, where it was chosen as a Special Jury Screenplay Selection. It also garnered a Prix Royal Paris Silver Screenplay Award; the South Florida International Film Festival for Best Original Screenplay for Young Adults, and a Gold Script Writing Award for Sci-Fi Adventure from the Depth of Field International Film Festival. Bad Love Strikes screenplay has also finished as a Finalist and Semi-Finalist at 23 other international film festivals.

The recently published fourth installment in the Bad Love Book series, Bad Love Medicine, has just garnered its fourth book award and is available on Amazon's Audible. The popular series, which is time travel sci-fi mixed with science fact and accurate history is now available in hardcover, paperback, e-book, and Audible formats.

Watch the book trailer for Bad Love Tigers at https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer





Each of the Bad Love series audio books are narrated by Alan Carlson, an award-winning narrator with credits in non-fiction, academic, romance fiction and many other categories. You can purchase the audio book at Amazon's Audible.

The entire four book set is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Love-Collection-Sci-Fi-Adventure-ebook/dp/B09LPPDBMM/ or www.jancarolpublishing.com.

"If history was taught this way in school, everyone would be a scholar and educating ourselves not only about our accomplishments but the horrors of the past that should awaken and give insight to the path of a better future. A rare gem!" —David Holladay, MD, 5-Stars

Watch the book trailer from Bad Love Strikes at https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer



