Holiday Gift for Kids and Parents - How to Beat a Bully the Movie

Los Angeles, CA. A popular family film, "How to Beat a Bully," makes a great holiday gift that can provide laughs and entertainment to kids and families, but still promote the idea "It's better to be friends than bullies!"

"How to Beat a Bully" is a "Home Alone" kind of comedy on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and DVD that children and parents can enjoy together. The film has lots of laughs, along with an anti-bullying theme.

So many stories of bullying are distressing, upsetting or sad, the filmmakers wanted to create a story that is fun and entertaining and, in a positive way, share the message to help stop bullying.

"How to Beat a Bully" revolves around a 12-year-old boy who moves to a new town and gets picked on by school bullies. In order to protect himself he uses his brain instead of his fist, and comes up with an idea that not only stops the bullies, but gets them to be his new BFFs. Along the way, there are humorous adventures, in which he gets his dad in trouble with some bad guys, who want to do more than bully him.

The film was awarded the Dove Seal of Approval for families, ages 12 and up, although younger children and adults will enjoy it, too. Educators and Psychologists agree that humor can be a positive and effective way to connect with both children and adults on this serious subject.

The filmmakers said "We know watching the film will be fun for all but more than that, it can be a shared experience that opens up a discussion on the subject. What better way to begin a conversation than with something that can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike – and get them in a mood to feel good and embrace each other's individuality and differences."

Articles about "How to Beat a Bully" have been featured in the Huffington Post and Examiner, and Splash Magazines Worldwide gave it a glowing review that lots of big studios would be thrilled to get for any of their new movies.

Splash's review called "How to Beat a Bully" "a delightful 83-minute comedy… that can give kids and parents smiles and laughs yet still open up a conversation about bullying… a classic farce that is fun, whimsical, and absolutely enjoyable.'

It's worth influencers and Holiday Gift Guides taking a look and giving some attention to little films like this that often get overlooked, instead of just reiterating stories of the big budget studio movies, many of which are over the top with lots of special effects and CGI, but no relatable characters or family values. There's room for both, but it's time to give a boost to the little guys of filmmaking.

Splash Magazine indicates "How to Beat a Bully" has a good message about stopping bullying and shows a relatable family that has to overcome moving to a new town and assimilating with new neighbors, and a young son having to make new friends and fend off bullies. Couple this with excellent directing and a terrific cast. More little Indies like this need attention so they don't get lost in the huge mass of material on the Internet and all the hoopla of the big movies coming out. "Star Wars" won't ever get lost. Hopefully, "How to Beat a Bully" won't either.

The popular band REVERSE ORDER that was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent, has 3 songs in the film.

"How to Beat a Bully" Screenwriters Marilyn Anderson & Richard Rossner say they love making people laugh. But they are happy that this film is also an opportunity to get the word out on the topic of bullying.