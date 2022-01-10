From: Dr. Burton Schuler -- Foot Care Expert Panama City , FL Monday, January 10, 2022



History of the Morton's Toe In the 1920's and 1930's Dr. Dudley J. Morton of Yale Medical University and Columbia Medical School wrote that a problem with the 1st metatarsal bone, known as a Morton's Toe, could be the l reason for most foot problems. Dr. Janet Travel, White House physician to Presidents Kennedy and Johnson, and Professor Emeritus of Medicine at George Washington University took this concept further by writing and teaching that the Morton's Toe could cause pain all over your body. She wrote and taught for four decades that a Morton's Toe could cause, back, hip, knee, leg foot and ankles problems.



On April 1, 2009, the groundbreaking book about the Morton's Toe Why You Really Hurt , it all Starts In the Foot" was published. Sincpe then, it has sold thousands of paperbacks. The book written by Dr. Burton S. Schuler is the story of the Morton's Toe and how one bone in your foot could be the real reason for pains thru out your whole body. This book is imortant because it offer the public new information about why millions of people suffer everyday with aches and pains, and offers new hope to get rid of problems they believed they would have to live with forever


