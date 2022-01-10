History of the Morton's Toe

Dr. Burton S. Schuler, Podiatrist, Foot Doctor, of Panama City, Fl is this country leading expert on the painful medical problem know as the Morton's Toe or the Long Second Toe. He is the author of the book Why You Realy lHurt: It All Starts In The Foot, owhich was published in 2009 and has sold over 20,000 copies (papebacks) The book is the story of how the Morton's Toe can cause pain thru out the whole body. Dr. Schuler is a 1975 graduate of the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. He has also written the 1982 The Agony Of De-Feet, A Podiatrist's Guide To Foot Care, His articles about the foot, have appeared in the leading podiatric journals and publications. He has been interviewed by such varied publications as the New York Times, Cosmopolitan Magazine, and First for Women. During his 45 year career he has appeared on hundreds of radio stations to give his expert opinion regarding the Morton's Toe and other foot problems.